Madisen Manning assisted on one goal and scored another to lift Fremont High School to a 2-1 win over Lincoln High on Tuesday night in girls prep soccer.
The Fremont boys suffered a 1-0 loss to Lincoln Pius on Tuesday at Christensen Field.
The FHS girls improve to 2-8 heading into Thursday’s road game against Grand Island. The victory snapped a seven-match losing skid.
The Tigers opened the scoring in the first half.
“We moved our formation around to match our strengths,” Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said. “We put Madisen in the middle. As soon as she got into the middle with her good foot skills, she was able to assist Georgia Witte for our first goal.”
Kate Wandsnider of the Links scored later in the half to tie it at 1 at the break.
In the second half, Manning, a junior forward, broke the tie with a goal.
“Our defense did a great job,” Wiese said. “Overall, we worked together really well and we’re hungry for Thursday’s game.”
Isaiah Lohman of Pius accounted for the lone goal in the boys game.
“We had opportunities to get the lead early or tie it up during the course of the game,” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said. “But we just didn’t finish.”
Murphy said it was easy to pinpoint the Tigers’ problems against the Thunderbolts.
“What hurt us the most was our lack of possession and passing,” he said. “It is hard to score and maintain an offensive attack if we turn it over. I know we are better than what we showed in that area of the game.”
Reese Franzen had eight saves for FHS.
The Tigers host the Islanders at 3 Thursday at Christensen Field while the girls’ game is set for 5 in Grand Island.
The Grand Island boys are led in scoring by Javier Baide (12 goals) and Moises Jacobo (nine goals). Kelly Contreras has two goals for the G.I. girls.
Both FHS squads will face Lincoln East on Monday.