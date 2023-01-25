FHS girls swimming topples Lincoln Northeast in dual

The Fremont swim team started to put the finishing touches on their preparation for the postseason Tuesday in a dual with Lincoln Northeast.

The girls team came away with a 99-62 win in the team standings while the boys fell 116-62.

The girls squad got an early boost in the team standings as Kallie Johnson and Brynn Eckhart took first and second in the diving portion of the meet. Johnson scored 93 points while Eckhart finished at 86.5.

In the pool, Fremont had seven first place finishes.

The Tigers swept the relay portion of the meet. The 200-yard medley team of Lizzie Meyer, Jane Busboom, Madelyn Buck and Ryleigh Schroeter in 1:59.98.

The same quartet won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:43.55.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Alexis Rasmussen, Kami Spilinek, Aleyah Hansen and Kiera Spilinek won the race with a time of 4:14.56.

Individually, Schroeter won the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard IM.

Buck earned race wins in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

She beat out Meyer in the 200-yard freestyle race by half a second, taking the top spot with a 2:08.76 while Meyer touched at 2:09.39.

Busboom captured the Tigers final individual win in the 500-yard freestyle, setting a new personal best time of 5:46.05.

On the boys side, Fremont took home four race wins.

Connor Christ won the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.89), John Monson won both the 50-yard freestyle (23.45) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.79) and Jacob Hanson took home the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle (5:39.49).

Fremont returns to the pool Thursday for a triangular with Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High in Lincoln.