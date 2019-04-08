KEARNEY — The Fremont High School boys golf team showed improvement during the Kearney Invitational on Friday at Meadowlark Hills.
The Tigers finished 12th in the 16-team meet with a 378.
“I felt really good about the results today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “We had four scores in the 90s, which we hadn’t done yet this season. We also beat our score from this meet last season by six shots.”
Lincoln Southwest won the team championship with a 306. Norfolk was the runner-up with a 312 while the Bearcats placed third with a 323.
Nick Lamme, Logan Martinez, Jack Kranz and Cal Miller all shot in the 90s.
“I saw progress from all of the kids today. It seemed like they are starting to put some things together,” Burg said. “Maybe the thing that pleased me the most was that the kids were happy about their improvement, but not satisfied with where they are right now with their golf game.”
Lamme led he way with a 90, including a 43 on the back nine.
“Nick has just kept gradually getting better meet after meet,” Burg said. “I like the progress he is making and the way he is challenging himself.”
Martinez had a 94 (48-46).
“Logan really played smart today. It was his first varsity meet of the season and he took advantage of the opportunity,” Burg said. “I was happy to see things come together after the work he has been putting in.”
Miller (49-48) and Kranz (47-50) both finished at 97.
“Jack played better today, but just couldn’t stay away from the ‘blow up’ hole again,” Burg said, referring to an unfortunate 11 the senior took on No. 16. “I thought he was on track for a really good score today, and then he just got derailed a bit ... I felt bad because his final score really doesn’t reflect how well he hit the ball today.”
Kenan Brodd also competed for the Tigers and finished with a 104 (50-54).
Luke Kluver of Norfolk was the meet medalist with a 3-under-par 68. Hudson Schulz of Southwest was second with a 74.
FHS will host the Fremont Invitational at 8:30 Friday morning at the Fremont Golf Club.
Kearney Invitational
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Southwest 306. 2, Norfolk 312. 3, Kearney 323. 4, North Platte 324. 5, McCook 342. 6, Grand Island 352. 7, Cozad 358. 8, Broken Bow 360. 9, Columbus 365. 10, Hastings 369. 11, Holdrege 370. 12, Fremont 378. 13, Kearney Reserve 414. 14, Kearney JV 426. 15, Minden 430. 16, Lexington 431.
Top 15 Individual Scores
1, Luke Kluver, Norfolk, 68. 2, Hudson Schulz, LSW, 74. 3, Geran Sander, LSW, 75. 4, Josh Bartles, LSW, 77. 5, Kasch Morrison, NP, 77. 6, Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 78. 7, Cole Fedderson, KHS, 78. 8, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 78. 9, Brady Esch, McCook, 79. 10, Jake Ellis, KHS, 79. 11, Tanner Rigg, LSW, 80. 12, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 81. 13, Matt Anderson, Holdrege, 81. 14, Drew Phillips, NP, 81. Tanner Ruda, NP, 82.