FHS hockey advances to semifinals
  • Updated
FHS Tiger logo

Fremont hockey dismantled Omaha Metro 7-2 to advance to the state semifinals Wednesday night.

The No. 2 seeded Tigers scored five unanswered goals to cruise to the win.

Hunter Griffis started the scoring off an assist from Elijah Olsen.

Jacob Ten Kley notched a short handed goal with five minutes left in the opening period, assisted by Griffis.

Jax Sorensen netted a hat-trick in the second period, scoring three consecutive goals to give Fremont a 6-1 lead going into the final period.

Ty Hallberg had the fourth goal of the frame for Fremont.

Hallberg tallied the final goal of the night for Fremont with 4:25 left in the game.

Metro scored with less than a minute to play to set the finals score.

Aaron Petty finished the night with 16 saves.

Fremont will face No. 3 seed Creighton Prep Sunday at 4 p.m. at Moylan Ice Plex.

