 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FHS hockey rolls past Millard North
View Comments

FHS hockey rolls past Millard North

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
FHS Tiger logo

The Fremont hockey team started their tune-up for the postseason with a 5-1 win over Millard North Sunday at home.

The Tigers jumped out to 3-0 lead in the opening period.

Hunter Griffis punched in a pass from Ty Hallberg to start the scoring.

Fremont broke open the game in a 23 second span with Jax Sorensen scoring at the 6:44 mark followed by Reese Franzen following suit at the 6:21 mark to make it a 3-0 game.

Isaac Carstens got in on the scoring action for the lone goal of the second period to extend the Tigers lead to 4-0.

Millard North secured its lone goal in the early proceedings of the final frame.

Sorensen capped off the win with an empty net goal with 1:42 remaining.

Fremont moved to 15-5-1 on the season and are second in the league standings.

The Tigers will face Millard South at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln before beginning postseason play on the following week.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News