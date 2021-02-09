FHS hockey rolls past Millard North

The Fremont hockey team started their tune-up for the postseason with a 5-1 win over Millard North Sunday at home.

The Tigers jumped out to 3-0 lead in the opening period.

Hunter Griffis punched in a pass from Ty Hallberg to start the scoring.

Fremont broke open the game in a 23 second span with Jax Sorensen scoring at the 6:44 mark followed by Reese Franzen following suit at the 6:21 mark to make it a 3-0 game.

Isaac Carstens got in on the scoring action for the lone goal of the second period to extend the Tigers lead to 4-0.

Millard North secured its lone goal in the early proceedings of the final frame.

Sorensen capped off the win with an empty net goal with 1:42 remaining.

Fremont moved to 15-5-1 on the season and are second in the league standings.

The Tigers will face Millard South at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln before beginning postseason play on the following week.

