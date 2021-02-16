FHS hockey wins final game, earns No. 2 seed in playoffs

The Fremont hockey team wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 win over Millard South Sunday.

Jax Sorensen got the the Tigers open the board in the second period, putting in a shot off an assist from Ryan Haack.

The Patriots found an equalizer just 59 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1.

Ty Hallberg gave Fremont back the lead, scoring on an assist from Alex Negus.

Fremont extended its lead to 4-1 in the third period with Hallberg lighting the buzzer again, this time off a feed from Jacob Ten Kley.

Max Smith tallied a goal midway through the frame off an asisst from Isaac Carstens.

Millard South halved Fremont’s lead with 5:38 left, but wouldn’t come any closer.

The win puts Fremont at 16-5-1 headed into the state tournament.

The Tigers, who are the No. 2 seed and received an opening round bye, will face No. 8 seed Omaha Metro at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Baxter Arena.

Metro won their opening round

A win would send Fremont to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Moylan Ice Plex against the winner of Creighton Prep and Elkhorn.