FHS hockey wins final game, earns No. 2 seed in playoffs

The Fremont hockey team wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 win over Millard South Sunday.
Jax Sorensen got the the Tigers open the board in the second period, putting in a shot off an assist from Ryan Haack.
The Patriots found an equalizer just 59 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1.
Ty Hallberg gave Fremont back the lead, scoring on an assist from Alex Negus.
Fremont extended its lead to 4-1 in the third period with Hallberg lighting the buzzer again, this time off a feed from Jacob Ten Kley.
Max Smith tallied a goal midway through the frame off an asisst from Isaac Carstens.
Millard South halved Fremont’s lead with 5:38 left, but wouldn’t come any closer.
The win puts Fremont at 16-5-1 headed into the state tournament.
The Tigers, who are the No. 2 seed and received an opening round bye, will face No. 8 seed Omaha Metro at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Baxter Arena.
Metro won their opening round
A win would send Fremont to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Moylan Ice Plex against the winner of Creighton Prep and Elkhorn.
A loss would send the Tigers to the losers bracket, setting up clash against Millard North at 8:15 p.m. Friday, also at Moylan Ice Plex.