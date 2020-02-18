FHS JV girls split last two games
FHS JV girls split last two games

The Fremont High girls junior varsity basketball team split their last two games recently.

The Tigers lost to Lincoln Pius X 51-27 on Friday, Feb. 14, and then beat Omaha Burke 49-41 on Saturday.

The Tigers were led in scoring against Pius by Karley Golladay with 10 points followed by Bella Keaton who chipped in seven. Emmalee Sheppard and Mackenzie Kinning grabbed six rebounds each.

Karley Golladay again led the team in scoring against Burke with 17 points to go along with 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds. Emmalee Sheppard had 11 points and 6 rebounds while Mackenzie Kinning scored 8 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

