FHS JV girls win last two games
FHS JV girls win last two games

The Fremont girls JV basketball team won its last two games recently.

The Tigers defeated Lincoln Northeast 54-40 on Thursday and then defeated Lincoln North Star 41-36 on Friday to end the season with a 10-10 record.

Karly Golladay led the Tigers against Northeast with 14 points followed by Emmalee Sheppard who added 13 points. Bella Keaton chipped in nine points. Sheppard paced the Tigers with five rebounds followed by Amelia Knosp who grabbed four.

Keaton led the Tigers with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the win over North Star. Golladay added 11 points, five assists and three steals.

