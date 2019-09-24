OMAHA -- A large invitational can provide a good gauge for a coach as his team hits the stretch run of the season.
That is exactly what the Papillion-La Vista Tennis Invitational provided Monday for Fremont High School coach Justin Bigsby. The Tigers finished 11th in the 24-team event with 15 points. Lincoln Southwest won the team title with 50.5 while Lincoln Pius was second with 40.5.
"Overall, I'm relatively happy with our results today," Bigsby said. "This invite is a great measuring stick for where we are individually and as a team at this point in the season. I would have liked to have finished in the top 10, but we just didn't get the points we needed from our No. 2 spots. We have some decisions to make there to see if we can put those guys in a better position to earn some points."
Alex Bigsby of the Tigers compiled a 3-1 record at No. 1 singles to place fifth.
Bigsby opened with an 8-2 win over Jackson Miller of Lincoln Southeast. He then lost 8-6 to Garret Starman of Millard North, but rebounded with wins over Kyle Givens of Lincoln East (8-3) and Nathan Ramachandran of Omaha Creighton Prep (8-3).
"Alex had a great start to the day," Coach Bigsby said. "He got a very good redemption win over Miller (lost to him two weeks ago) that should help his seeding in the HAC (Heartland Athletic Conference) Tournament next week."
Bigsby said the match with Starman was a hard-fought battle.
"Just a few missed shots were the difference in the match," the coach said. "Despite his disappointment after that match, Alex recovered well and pretty much dominated his last two matches to secure fifth place. I'm hoping that Alex finds a way to get better from today and uses it to fuel the rest of the season."
At No. 1 doubles, Shane Miller and Avery Martin placed ninth with a 3-1 record.
Miller and Martin suffered an 8-1 loss to Kearney before bouncing back with wins over Millard South (8-5), Omaha Burke (8-2) and Millard West (8-6).
"Shane and Avery did not come out of the gate well this morning for their first match against Kearney," Bigsby said. "Fortunately, they found a way to only get better round by round through the consolations. By the end of the day, they were playing solid doubles."
At No. 2 singles, Cameron Indra lost 8-3 to Papillion-La Vista South and 8-5 to Omaha Burke. The Tigers' No. 2 doubles team of Anthony Siemer and Sebastian Villagomez opened with an 8-4 win over Omaha Benson before losing 8-1 to Elkhorn South and 8-0 to Lincoln Pius.
The Tigers will host Omaha Westside in a dual at 4 Thursday afternoon. On Monday, they travel to Norfolk to take on the Panthers.