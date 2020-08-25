FHS sets ticketing procedures for football home-opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT—Fremont High School has set its procedures for Friday’s home game against Lincoln Northeast at Heedum Field.

Masks will be required at all times for fans inside Heedum Field.

The home team fans will only be allowed to enter at the East Gate while visiting fans are only allowed in at the West Gate.

Four tickets will be made available to immediate family members of each Fremont athlete participating as well as the dance, cheer, band and color guard members.

Those participating members will receive four vouchers, which can be used to purchase tickets on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Tigers Eyes Entrance of the Al Bahe Gym between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. or at the game on Friday. Each voucher is only good for one ticket.

HAC Passes, Student Athletic, Adult annual Passes and Senior Citizen Passes will be honored as long as that individual also has a voucher.

For the visitors, only the people allowed to purchase a ticket will be those with their name on the pass list, which also limits each athlete to four immediate family members.

There will be no re-entry at the stadium. Students and children attending the game must sit with their family.