FHS Swim bests Columbus in first dual

The girls 100 backstroke, freshman Lizze Meyer returned to win the backstroke with a time of 1:10.66, Teammates Grace Blick and Addie Schiemann placing 4th and 5th.

Junior Karsen Jesse had a solid victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.01 which is another State secondary time, teammate Ellie Schiemann placing 3rd.

The final relay of the meet was a solid performance from the foursome of three freshman and one sophomore. Madelyn Buck, Hannah Havekost, Kiera Spilinek, and Charlotte Vech.

On the boys side, sophomore John Monson started the Tigers off with a victory in the 200 freestyle, a time of 1:54.21 which earns him a State Secondary time, while teammates Gabe Christ and Zach Johnson placed fourth and fifth.

Sophomore Connor Christ had a very close race in the 50 freestyle, touching out his opponent by 16 one hundredths of a second and earned a State secondary time. Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett scoring big points for 3rd and 4th place.

Nathaniel McClellan had a very good swim in the 100 fly, didn’t have an opponent to swim against but pushed himself to a very good time of 56.70. Which is a State Secondary time.