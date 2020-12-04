FHS Swim bests Columbus in first dual

The Fremont swim team got its season underway Thursday night at home against Columbus. The girls squad claimed a 100-56 win while the boys edged out Columbus 76-65.
The Tigers started out with a win in the Girls 200 Medley relay, the team of Lizzie Meyer, Karsen Jesse, Addie Schiemann, and Lucy Dillon with a time of 2:05.65.
Karsen Jesse and Kiera Spilinek went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle, with Hannah Havekost placing 4th. Jesse earning a State Secondary cut in the 200 free.
Freshman Charlotte Vech, won the 200 IM with a time of 2:35.24.
Another freshman Madelyn Buck came out on top of the Girls 50 free with a time of 26.59, which is a State secondary cut.
Teammates Dillon and Grace Blick were also in the top 4 of that event.
Buck returned to the 100 free and had another victory and another State secondary cut with a time of 57.78.
Dillon placed second and Lizzie Meyer took third.
Vech claimed another win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:08.92, followed by Havekost in second.
The girls 200 free relay a team of Dillon, Meyer, Vech, and Jesse put up some fast 50’s to win the relay with a time of 1:48.90.
The girls 100 backstroke, freshman Lizze Meyer returned to win the backstroke with a time of 1:10.66, Teammates Grace Blick and Addie Schiemann placing 4th and 5th.
Junior Karsen Jesse had a solid victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.01 which is another State secondary time, teammate Ellie Schiemann placing 3rd.
The final relay of the meet was a solid performance from the foursome of three freshman and one sophomore. Madelyn Buck, Hannah Havekost, Kiera Spilinek, and Charlotte Vech.
On the boys side, sophomore John Monson started the Tigers off with a victory in the 200 freestyle, a time of 1:54.21 which earns him a State Secondary time, while teammates Gabe Christ and Zach Johnson placed fourth and fifth.
Sophomore Connor Christ had a very close race in the 50 freestyle, touching out his opponent by 16 one hundredths of a second and earned a State secondary time. Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett scoring big points for 3rd and 4th place.
Nathaniel McClellan had a very good swim in the 100 fly, didn’t have an opponent to swim against but pushed himself to a very good time of 56.70. Which is a State Secondary time.
Iossi and Arnett go 1-2 in the boys 100 freestyle. Devin Mark places 3rd as well to wrap up that event placing 1-2-3 for the Tigers.
Monson notched his second win in the 500 freestyle, with the winning time of 5:20.26, Gabe Christ placed third with a 6:19.81.
In the 200 free relay the Tigers touched second with the foursome of Arnett, Gabe Christ, Mark and Iossi.
McClellan returned in the 100 backstroke with his second victory of the day. Finishing time of a 57.60 for a State Secondary time.
Connor Christ also had a double victory individual day with a win in the 100 breaststroke with the time of 1:02.35.
The boys team wrapped up a solid victory in the 400 free relay to wrap up the meet with Monson, Gabe Christ, Connor Christ and McClellan each swimming a leg.
The Tigers will return to action at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center, Tuesday Dec. 8th at 4:30pm.
