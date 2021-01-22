FHS swim loses dual with Grand Island

The Fremont swim team hosted Grand Island for a dual Thursday night at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
Grand Island came out on top in the team standings, beating the Lady Tigers 95-69 and the Tigers 100-68.
The Lady Tigers won two out of the three relay events.
The 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Karsen Jesse, Charlotte Vech, Lucy Dillon and Madelyn Buck logged a time of
Jesse, Dillon and Buck added freshman Lizzie Meyer for the 400-yard freestyle relay and came away with a time of to win the event.
The Lady Tigers 200-yard medley relay team—Grace Blick, Ellie Schiemann, Veach and Meyer—took second in the race.
Dillon produced the only individual first place first for the Fremont girls, winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.71. Kiera Spilinek also took fourth in the race.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Jesse and Buck finished back-to-back for second and third place.
Meyer added a second and third place finish to her haul from the day, taking second in the 200-yard IM and third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.
Vech placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:12.4.
Buck also claimed a runner-up finish in the 500-yard freestyle with Blick hot on her heels in third.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Schiemann took second in 1:24.13.
On the boys side, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Landon Lamson, John Monson, Nathaniel McClellan, and Connor Christ placed first with a season best time of 3:31.78.
Monson added the lone first place individual finishes for the Tigers, winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay Lamson and Monson, Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett combined for second place in the event.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Iossi, Gabe Christ, Zach Johnson, and Anton Pedersen took third.
Connor Christ placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.06 with Lamson following him in third with a 2:03.36 and Iossi placing fourth in 2:07.07. Christ also finished runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:34.98.
McClellan finished runner-up in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:10.30. He also improved his season time in the 100-yard butterfly at 55.60 to take second.
Arnett notched a second place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.42.