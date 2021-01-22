FHS swim loses dual with Grand Island

The Fremont swim team hosted Grand Island for a dual Thursday night at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.

Grand Island came out on top in the team standings, beating the Lady Tigers 95-69 and the Tigers 100-68.

The Lady Tigers won two out of the three relay events.

The 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Karsen Jesse, Charlotte Vech, Lucy Dillon and Madelyn Buck logged a time of

Jesse, Dillon and Buck added freshman Lizzie Meyer for the 400-yard freestyle relay and came away with a time of to win the event.

The Lady Tigers 200-yard medley relay team—Grace Blick, Ellie Schiemann, Veach and Meyer—took second in the race.

Dillon produced the only individual first place first for the Fremont girls, winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.71. Kiera Spilinek also took fourth in the race.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Jesse and Buck finished back-to-back for second and third place.

Meyer added a second and third place finish to her haul from the day, taking second in the 200-yard IM and third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.

Vech placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:12.4.