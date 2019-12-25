ELKHORN -- Emma Walz set a school record to lead the Fremont High swimmers recently at the Elkhorn Invitational.
The FHS girls finished eighth with 61 points. Omaha Marian won the team title with 488 while Elkhorn/Elkhorn South placed second with 231 while Lincoln Pius was third at 192.5.
The FHS boys finished seventh with 104 -- just one point behind sixth-place Gretna. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South won the championship with 385. Pius was the runner-up at 221 while Ralston/Omaha Gross was third at 144.
Walz set the school record in the 200 freestyle by placing third in a state automatic time of 1:59.67.
"Emma now holds all but two school records," Fremont coach Ali Granger said.
Walz also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle in a state automatic cut of 5:30.79.
Lolly Barnes earned Subway Swimmer of the Meet honors by dropping more than three seconds in the 100 freestyle (1:11.59) and more than two seconds in the 50 freestyle (31.32).
"These were huge time drops for her and we were excited to see them so early in the season," Granger said.
Granger was also impressed with Lucy Dillon's time drop in the 100 freestyle (1:03.58). Dillon joined Grace Blick and Karsen Jesse on the 400 freestyle squad that placed ninth with a secondary cut of 4:03.98.
Kiera Spilinek and Lauren Brittenham also earned the coach's praise for their performances in the 100 and 50 freestyles. Granger also lauded Addie Schiemann for her work in the 50 freestyle (30.73) and the 4x50 relay. She joined Jesse, Ellie Schiemann and Walz in placing ninth in 1:51.72.
Connor Christ was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the boys. He finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke in a secondary cut of 1:04.89 -- an improvement of more than three seconds. He also competed in the open 100 for the first time this season.
"Connor is really adjusting to the high school season well," Granger said. "It will be fun to watch his times continue to drop."
AJ Jacobus placed seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:13 -- a full second improvement from his lifetime best that he swam last season at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet.
"That puts AJ in the top 32 in the state right now in the 500 as well with plenty of time left for improvement as the season goes on," Granger said.
Jacobus joined Jack Norris, Mack Prince and John Monson on the 400 relay team that placed sixth in a secondary cut of 3:39.774.
Junior Zach Johnson also recorded a pair of breakout swims, Granger said. He finished the 50 freestyle in 28.96 and 100 freestyle in 1:04.07.
"We were excited to see these great swims from Zach," the coach said.
Granger said it was a good performance by the Tigers heading into the holiday break.
"There is lots of work to be done, but the kids will enjoy the rest before heading back to work on Friday," she said.