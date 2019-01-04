LINCOLN -- In its first event of the 2019 calendar year, the Fremont High School swim team competed with Lincoln Pius Thursday in a double dual at North Star.
"It was a good night for the Tigers after a tough week of Christmas break training," said FHS coach Ali Granger, who added that team scores weren't available.
For the boys, Colton Juhl won the 500 freestyle in 5:40.
"He looked very strong in this race," Granger said.
Logan Kirk swam in three relays and hit 1:01 in the 100 freestyle.
"Logan has steadily been improving his sprint freestyle so it was exciting to see him get close to the one-minute mark," Granger said.
The FHS coach was also pleased with Mack Prince's performance in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Meanwhile Conner Schurz earned Subway Swimmer of the Meet honors.
"He swam the 200 free for the first time and showed great promise in the event," Granger said. "He also dropped time in his 50 and 100 splits on relays and swam the 50 backstroke to help make a boys 'B' medley relay."
For the girls, Lauren Gifford captured top honors in the 500 freestyle. She also swam on several relays.
Emma Walz also competed well.
"Emma swam a strong 100 fly, just getting out-touched by going 1:02," Granger said. "She also swam a 1:00.10 in the 100 backstroke which was a good time to see after being tired, sore and putting in a lot of yards over the break."
Ellie Schiemann also cut her time by 20 seconds in the 500 freestyle.
"That was huge for her as we head into the better half of the season," Granger said. "She is looking strong and we can't wait to see what she can do."
Addie Schiemann dropped better than four seconds in the 200 IM.
Kylie Schurz earned Subway Swimmer of the Meet honors for her performance in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
"Kylie had a five-second drop in the 200 free proving that she can be a solid scorer for the girls in this event," Granger said. "She also cut two seconds off of her season-best breaststroke time."
The Tigers host Lincoln East in a dual on Tuesday afternoon at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
"Overall, it was a great meet and the coaches were happy with all the swims, especially after having a week of practices that were double the yardage compared to prior to Christmas," Granger said.