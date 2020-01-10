Both the Fremont High girls and boys swimming teams finished 1-1 in a double dual recently.
The Tigers earned wins over Lincoln North Star and lost to Lincoln Pius X. The girls won 89-65 and the boys won 101-65. Pius edged Fremont’s boys 87-76 while the girls lost to Pius 107-56.
Addie Schiemann earned Subway Swimmer of the meet for the girls while Nathaniel McClellan earned the honor for the boys.
Schiemann finished third in the 100 Butterfly (1:18.08) and fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:20.76). She also helped the 200 Medley Relay place first and the 200 Free Relay finish third.
McClellan ended with state secondary marks in both the 50 Free (2nd, 24.58) and 100 Backstroke (1st, 1:00.99). He was also a member of the winning 200 Medley and 200 Free relays.
“(Addie) earned great points in the 100 fly and 100 back. She also was an asset on relays as well as overcoming some tough mental practices to have a very successful meet,” FHS coach Ali Granger said. “It was Nathaniel’s first meet as an eligible varsity swimmer. He proved he is going to be a great asset to the team and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings for him.”
McClellan, John Monson, A.J. Jacobus and Mack Prince teamed up to win the 200 Free Relay in 1:38.61. McClellan, Monson, Connor Christ and Jack Norris won the 200 Medley Relay in 1:47.94. Jacobus, Norris, Christ and Prince won the 400 Relay in 3:42.18.
Prince also won the 500 Free (5:40.40) and was third in the 200 Free (1:57.08).
Cade Arnett and Josh Iossi both set new personal records in their sprint free races and Isaac Follett bettered his 100 Fly time by almost 8 seconds.
Granger said Zach Johnson performed well in the 500 free and as the fly swimmer in the medley relay. She also said Monson lowered his time in the 200 IM but was most impressed with his 50 Backstroke on the boys medley relay.
Schiemann, Emma Walz, Karsen Jesse and Lucy Dillon won the 200 Medley Relay in 2:02.72.
Dillon dropped 14 seconds off her 500 Free time, placing 4th with a time of 6:36.55.
Kelseigh Olson had a break out meet, Granger said. She dropped 12 seconds off her 200 IM (3rd, 2:52.04) and 8 seconds off her 100 Fly (4th, 1:20.00).
“Kelseigh has been working hard to improve on all four strokes this season as well as underwater work and it is starting to pay off,” the coach said.
Fremont is next at Lincoln East next Tuesday before competing in the Cotter Invite next Saturday at Lincoln High School.
Team
Boys
Pius X Swim & Dive 105, Lincoln North Star 59
Pius X Swim & Dive 87, Fremont High School 76
Fremont High School 101, Lincoln North Star 65
Girls
Pius X Swim & Dive 11,6 Lincoln North Star 48
Pius X Swim & Dive 107, Fremont High School 56
Fremont High School 89, Lincoln North Star 65
Individual
Girls
200 Medley Relay: 1, FHS (Walz, Jesse, Schiemann, Dillon), 2:02.72; 4, FHS B (Barnes, Spilinek, Olson, Pedersen), 2:38.22.
200 Freestyle: 1, Christensen, LP 2:15.82; 3, Ellie Schiemann, FHS, 2:24.86.
200 IM: 1, Dolan, LP 2:31.90; 3, Delseigh Olson, FHS, 2:52.04. 4, Pedersen, FHS, 3:33.06.
50 Free: 1, Walz, FHS 25.62; 5, Dillon, FHS 28.66.
100 Butterfly: 1, Owens, LP, 1:04.87; 3, A. Schiemann, FHS, 1:18.08; 4, Olson, FHS, 1:20.0.
100 Free: 1, Heasty, LP, 56.69; 3, Grace Blick, FHS 1:07.26.
500 Free: 1, Coffey, LP, 5:46.47; 4, Dillon, FHS, 6:36.55; Lolly Barnes, FHS, 7:24.68.
200 Free Relay: 1, Lincoln Pius (Andreasen, Dolan, Owens, Theil), 1;47.41; 3, FHS A (Blick, Jesse, A. Schiemann, E. Schiemann); 5, FHS B (Barnes, Olson, Spilinek, BAssett), 2:13.34.
100 Back: 1, Walz, FHS 58.94; 5, A. Schiemann, FHS 1:20.76.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Heasty, LP, 1:18.31; 4, E. Schiemann, FHS, 1:29.48.
400 Free Relay: 1, Lincoln Pius (Coffey, Christensen, Heasty, Reif), 3:33.12; 2, FHS A (Dillon, Blick, E. Schiemann, Walz), 3:46.63.
Boys
200 Medley Relay: 1, FHS (Monson, Christ, McClellan, Norris), 1:47.94; FHS B (Lockwood, Pedersen, Johnson, Arnett), 2:18.5.
200 Free: 1, Newland, LP 1:54.21; 3, Prince, FHS, 1:57.08; 5, Arnett, FHS, 2:30.73.
200 IM: 1, Becker, LP 2:04.26; 2, Monson, FHS 2:11.56.
50 Free: 1, Vyhidal, LP 23.74; 2, McClellan, FHS, 24.58; 5, Christ, FHS, 25.51.
100 Butterfly: 1, Becker, LP, 57.29; 3, Norris, FHS, 1:07.88; 4, Follett, FHS, 1:13.79.
100 Free: 1, Newland, LP, 51.27; 3, Monson, FHS 52.29; 4, Jacobus, FHS, 53.25.
500 Free: 1, Prince, FHS, 5:40.40; 3, Johnson, FHS, 6:34.49.
200 Free Relay: 1, FHS (McClellan, Monson, Jacubus, Prince), 1:38.61; 4, FHS B (Arnett, Follett, Iossi, Lockwood), 1:53.36.
100 Back: 1, McClellan, FHS, 1:00.99; 3, Christ, FHS, 1:09.5.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Coffey, LP, 1:10.72; 3, Norris, FHS, 1:13.36; 4, Jacobus, FHS, 1:14.62.
400 Free Relay: 1, FHS (Jacobus, Norris, Christ, Prince), 3:42.18; 5, FHS B (Lockwood, Follett, Johnson, Iossi), 4:24.00.