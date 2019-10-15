NORFOLK — Three golfers from Fremont closed out their respective careers during state tournament play on Tuesday.
Lily Bojanski of Fremont Bergan finished in a tie for 24th place with Kacynn Jones of Auburn at the Class C Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Jones shot a 95 on Monday and a 95 on Tuesday to finish at 190. Bojanski, a senior, followed an opening-round 97 with a 93 in the final round.
In the Class A meet at the Norfolk Country Club, two Fremont High School seniors competed. Emma Witte (97-104) finished tied for 55th with a 201. Teammate Chloe Miller (103-99) was 59th with a 202.
“I thought both days they played a little bit above their season averages,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “Today, Chloe was a bit better and yesterday it was Emma.”
Burg said the weather conditions Tuesday added to the state challenge.
“The conditions were miserable today,” he said. “We had 25 to 30 mph winds and it was pretty cold. I think the scores from yesterday to today were probably eight shots different on average. Those two, though, didn’t complain. They just competed and enjoyed their final meet.”
Burg said both players made an impact for the Tigers.
“Anytime you get a couple of girls that understand how to compete and have an appreciation for the game, it helps the program,” he said. “They’ve contributed on the course and off the course. They are two leaders and we’re definitely going to miss them along with our other seniors.”
Lincoln Southwest repeated as the state champions with a 665. North Platte was second with a 680 followed by Millard North (695) and Lincoln Pius (701).
Omaha Westside sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna won her second state championship. She shot an 80 on the final day and a 152 for the tournament. Brynn Sundquist of Southwest and Nicole Kolbas of Pius tied for second at 160.
Lincoln Lutheran won the Class C title with a 765 while Lincoln Christian was second at 771. Cambridge and Kearney Catholic tied for third at 776.
West Point-Beemer was eighth (793) and Oakland-Craig was 14th (866).
Sophomore Lynzi Becker of Cozad was the meet medalist with a 156. Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer placed fifth with a 170 and teammate Kailey Johnson tied for 17th at 186.
State Tournaments
Class A Team Scores — Lincoln Southwest 665, North Platte 680, Millard North 695, Lincoln Pius 701, Papillion-La Vista 712, Omaha Westside 732, Grand Island 748, Kearney 750, Elkhorn South 765, Omaha Marian 765, Lincoln East 789, Lincoln Southeast 807.
Class C Team Scores — Lincoln Lutheran 765, Lincoln Christian 771, Cambridge 776, Kearney Catholic 776, Broken Bow 781, Battle Creek 782, Norfolk Catholic 782, West Point-Beemer 793, Valentine 811, Columbus Scotus 813, Hartington Cedar Catholic 820, Mitchell 826, Syracuse 843, Oakland-Craig 866, Gordon-Rushville 987.