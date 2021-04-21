 Skip to main content
FHS tennis outlasts Columbus
FHS tennis outlasts Columbus

  • Updated
FRE_042221_FHS Tennis_p1.jpg

Fremont's Jules Schmidt hits a shot during the Westside Invitational. Schmidt picked up two wins Tuesday in the Lady Tigers 5-4 dual win over Columbus.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont tennis battled Columbus and chilly weather Tuesday to pick up a 5-4 win on the road.

“This was a tough match but one that I’m glad we got to play and came out on top of,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Our girls continue to show so much fight even when the matches aren’t going our way.”

The Lady Tigers went down 2-1 after doubles play with just the No. 3 squad of Jules Schmidt and Katie Johnson securing an 8-4 win.

Schmidt earned a 9-7 win in her No. 2 singles match while Johnson filled the No. 6 singles slot, securing an 8-3 victory.

“Katie Johnson got called up today and really came through for us,” Bigsby said. “And Jules really stepped up in both of her matches as well.”

No. 1 singles Tawnie Escamilla secured a 8-2 win.

No. 4 singles Mackenzie Kirby secured the dual for Fremont with an 8-6 win.

Fremont faces Lincoln Southwest Thursday at home.

