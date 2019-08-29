Even though there are some holes to fill in the Tigers starting lineup, Fremont High School boys tennis Coach Justin Bigsby still has high hopes for the 2019 season.
"Losing half our state lineup from last year leaves quite a bit up in the air," Bigsby said. "We lost some key pieces of our team from last year in the Callahan brothers (Austin and Brennan) and Justin Pemberton. But we also have three good players back."
One reason for Coach Bigsby's high hopes this season is the return his son, Alex, who will compete in the No. 1 singles slot again this fall.
"Alex had some very good results this summer in multiple tournaments and has the potential to be one of the top five players in Class A," Coach Bigsby said. "It's not going to be easy for him at No. 1 singles, as there are quite a few very good players at that spot this year. But Alex has competed against all of them so he knows what to expect."
Alex Bigsby, now a junior, posted an 11-7 record in No. 1 singles last year as a sophomore. His career No. 1 singles record at FHS currently stands at 29-19.
The 16-year-old Bigsby also went 13-7 in No. 1 doubles, teaming with his playing partner Austin Callahan (who graduated last May) to place fourth at state, last year. It was the first time in 12 years that medals were earned by FHS varsity boys tennis players at the state meet.
Coach Bigsby believes his son's competitiveness and leadership skills will be key assets for this year's team.
"I think his teammates look up to him and, consequently, he's starting to take this team under his wing and really lead them," Justin Bigsby said. "So, while the rest of the team may not have quite as much experience as what Alex does, or even that of our competition, just feeding off of Alex's drive could become a big asset for us."
Two other returning starters that inspire optimism for Coach Bigsby are senior Avery Martin and junior Shane Miller, who compiled a 17-17 record playing No. 2 doubles in 2018.
"Shane and Avery used the summer months to practice quite a bit and are already looking improved from last season," Justin Bigsby said. "We're going to be looking to them even more this year if our team is going to be successful."
After those three players, Coach Bigsby said his starting varsity lineup is still unsettled. He said three seniors that have looked good in preseason practices, and are now poised to crack this year's starting lineup, are Kenan Brodd, Anthony Siemer and Sebastian Villagomez.
"We have some good returning players that lettered last year but weren't in our top six," Justin Bigsby said. "Anthony, Sebastian and Kenan have all looked good in practice so far and will have the opportunity to vie for significant playing time this season."
Once he gets his starting lineup settled Coach Bigsby said the Tigers, who finished the 2018 season with a 7-1 dual record, hope to find some early season success.
"We have some winnable matches in the early part of our season and we need to take advantage of those opportunities," Justin Bigsby said. "Most of our players just need more match experience and depending on how our lineup shakes out, we may have some fairly inexperienced doubles players as well that are going to have to learn quite a bit on the fly."
Fremont will open the season on Aug. 31, at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational, before eventually hosting the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament (for the first time since 2016) on Oct. 4, 2018.