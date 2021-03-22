FHS track opens season with strong showings, Lady Tigers finish first, Tigers take runner-up

The Fremont track teams got their season underway Saturday at the Bulldogs Track and Field Challenge with both squads producing strong showings to begin the year.
The Lady Tigers walked away as team champions in the River Division, tallying 102 points - beating runner-up Millard West by 25 - and the Tigers earning a second-place finish with 67 points.
The Fremont girls finished the day with four first-place finishes.
The 4x800m relay team of Shelby Bracker, Elli Dahl, Mara Hemmer and Mia Wagner combined to cover the 16 laps in 9:55.05.
Dahl and Bracker returned for the 4x400m relay along with Lucy Dillon and Sydney Glause to win the event with a time of 4:14.95.
Dahl also picked up an individual race win in the 1,600m with a time of 5:14.91. Wagner also finished fourth in the race.
Bracker claimed the final race win in the 800m, taking the top spot in 2:27.03. Hemmer was hot on her heels in third in 2:30.80.
Dillon added a second-place finish in the 400m to her day’s haul, clocking in at 1:01.22.
The Lady Tigers continued their long distance dominance in the 3,200m race with Maris Dahl and Emily Nau finishing back-to-back in third and fourth with time of 12:02.98 and 12.16.59, respectively.
Tania Gleason took third in the 200m with a time of 27.13.
Mackenzie Kinning finished runner-up in the shot put with a heave of 35’ 10 ½”. The junior also took sixth in the discus with a throw of 89’2”.
The Lady Tigers had two placers in the pole vault with Hailey Newill taking second after clearing 8’6” and Maddie Everitt claiming third with a final height of 8’.
On the boys side, Fremont secured a pair of race wins.
The 4x400m relay team of Mark Mendoza, Drew Sellon, Carter Waters and Braden Taylor logged a time of 3:37.03 to win the event.
Taylor picked up the lone individual race win in the 800m with a time of 1:59.40 - Tyson Baker finished third in the race as well in 2:03.38.
Waters scored team points in the 3,200m, finishing second in 9:41.88.
Sellon and Mendoza tied for third in the pole vault with each clearing 13’6”. Michael Dalton also placed, taking fifth with a height of 11’6”.
The Tigers' 4x800m relay team of Aaron Ladd, Nolan Miller, Zac McGeorge and Paulo Torres took second with a time of 8:46.89.
Miller and Owen Wagner finished third and fourth in the 1,600m with times of 4:30.16 and 4:31.64, respectively.
Micah Moore finished sixth the 200m with a time of 23.86.
Jon LaDay leapt 19’ 9 ½” in the long jump to finish sixth.
Both Fremont track teams are slated to return to the track Thursday at the Lincoln Northeast Relays.