FHS track opens season with strong showings, Lady Tigers finish first, Tigers take runner-up

Tania Gleason took third in the 200m with a time of 27.13.

Mackenzie Kinning finished runner-up in the shot put with a heave of 35’ 10 ½”. The junior also took sixth in the discus with a throw of 89’2”.

The Lady Tigers had two placers in the pole vault with Hailey Newill taking second after clearing 8’6” and Maddie Everitt claiming third with a final height of 8’.

On the boys side, Fremont secured a pair of race wins.

The 4x400m relay team of Mark Mendoza, Drew Sellon, Carter Waters and Braden Taylor logged a time of 3:37.03 to win the event.

Taylor picked up the lone individual race win in the 800m with a time of 1:59.40 - Tyson Baker finished third in the race as well in 2:03.38.

Waters scored team points in the 3,200m, finishing second in 9:41.88.

Sellon and Mendoza tied for third in the pole vault with each clearing 13’6”. Michael Dalton also placed, taking fifth with a height of 11’6”.

The Tigers' 4x800m relay team of Aaron Ladd, Nolan Miller, Zac McGeorge and Paulo Torres took second with a time of 8:46.89.