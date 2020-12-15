FHS updates winter COVID protocols

Fremont High School released updated protocols for winter activities Tuesday in reference to guidance from the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA).
“We are excited that we are able to increase the number of spectators at our home basketball and wrestling events," Fremont Athletic Director Scott Anderson said in a press release. "We will continue to work with schools that will be hosting away contests to understand their protocol and will communicate this information with our athletes and their families.”
The protocol for each sport was developed based on guidance from the Heartland Athletic Conference, NSAA, the National Federation of High School Sports and Three Rivers Public Health.
The updated protocol for all sports will be as follows:
- Masks are required at all Fremont Public Schools venues
- Four household members per participant are allowed to attend (this includes cheer and dance team members performing at the event) at the following events: basketball games and wrestling duals/triangulars.
- Household members only with a grandparent exception living outside of the household.
- Two household members per participant at Wrestling Invites.
- Spectator limits will remain at ONE household member per participant for swimming duals and bowling.
All other prior protocols will remain in effect.
- Prior to attending an event, please self assess for symptoms, do not attend if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid- wash hands frequently, social distance when possible. If you have recently been tested for COVID-19 please stay home until test results are known.
- FHS will sanitize the benches in between games.
- Athletes: Players are required to wear masks on the bench/locker room/hallways/but not when actively participating in the sport (warming-up/competing).
- Spectators/Coaches/Cheer/Dance/Other school or team personnel: Masks are required per the NSAA and FPS policies at all indoor events.
- No concessions will be provided and NO food or drinks will be allowed in the gyms.
- Household members must sit together, please keep 6 feet of distance between groups. Please abide by our social distancing expectations.
- Temperatures will be taken upon entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100.0° or higher will not be allowed to enter.
- Fremont High School is also announcing a schedule change for the basketball games on this Friday, December 18.
Additionally, there is a schedule change for Fremont's home basketball games against Omaha Burke. The boys JV will play at 4:15 pm. followed by the boys varsity game at 5:45 pm. The gym will then be cleared of all spectators following the boys varsity game for sanitization.
The Lady Tigers will play at 8 p.m. following the cleaning.
