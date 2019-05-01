GRETNA — Gretna took advantage of Fremont High School miscues on its way to defeating the Tigers 9-1 Tuesday night in the A-3 district soccer tournament.
The fifth-ranked Dragons scored six first-half goals on their way to advancing to Thursday night’s district final against Bellevue West.
“We ran into a buzzsaw and Gretna made us pay early and often for our mistakes,” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said. “The frustrating part was that they were mistakes that we hadn’t been making for quite some time. Good teams make you pay for those things and Gretna is a very good team.”
David Estrada scored in the second half for the Tigers off a Carlos Ahumada assist. Senior Jake Heineman had 16 saves.
“I’m sad to see a great group of seniors leaving us, including three four-year letter winners in our captains Nate Dillon, David Estrada and Ricky Guel,” Murphy said. “All of our seniors have meant a great deal to myself, the team and our school. they will be missed.”
The Tigers end the season at 3-12. The Dragons, who got three goals from Jake Cover, improve to 14-1.