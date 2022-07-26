First State Bank closes season on extra innings loss

BELLEVUE—The sun set on the First State Bank Seniors 2022 campaign in the American Division state tournament, losing 5-4 in a nine-inning affair with Equitable Bank Elkhorn North.

“It’s a bittersweet moment because you’re so proud of your guys and they put it all out there on the line, but bitter because we couldn’t come out with the win,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.

First State Bank’s postseason persona has come to be defined by its comeback ability. Post 20 mustered two Tuesday night, but never overtook Elkhorn North.

The first effort came in the bottom of the sixth. Designated hitter Landon Mueller wore a pitch to begin the frame, then was moved up 90 feet with a bunt.

Mueller was lifted for pinch runner Colin Ridder, making his first appearance of the summer for the Senior squad.

Ridder promptly swiped third, then made a mad dash for home on a passed ball, knotting the game up at 3-3.

Elkhorn North did not make forcing extras easy, threatening with runners on second and third before First State Bank starter Ryan Winter wiggled out of the jam with a ground ball to third, which Julius Cortes used to cut down a runner at the plate, and a groundout to second.

Winter, after giving up three runs within the first two innings, tossed five shutout frames as part of a 108 pitch, eight inning effort.

“He was an absolute stud for us,” Hayden said. “It’s been really nice to see him take that spot because that wasn’t a spot that we thought he was going to play for us at the beginning of the season.

First State Bank never materialized a walk-off effort in the bottom of the seventh, going down in order to send the game into extra innings.

Elkhorn North capitalized on the opening, returning to its one-run cushion with a bases loaded fielder’s choice.

Carter Sintek provided the answer for First State Bank in the bottom of the eighth.

The senior struck a single through the left side of the infield, then stole second and third.

A sacrifice fly to right from Ridder provided enough room for Sintek to tag and tie the game at four.

A lead-off hit batter by reliever Ryan Dix proved to be the dagger for First State Bank as Elkhorn North coaxed in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to right field.

There wasn’t a third comeback left in First State Bank’s bag, as the season ended on a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

“We just came up a couple hits and a couple runs short,” Hayden said.

Post 20 put up its first two runs in the bottom of the third while facing a 3-0 deficit.

Cortes launched a one-out double to start the rally, then came in to score on a wild pitch that completed a walk to Cal Janke, who would score on a fielder’s choice by Jackson Cyza two batters later.

First State Bank ends the year 24-10, claiming the Area 6 championship for a third consecutive season.

“A pretty solid summer, you know it’s always got to end at some point and you don’t ever want it to, but it does,” Hayden said.

Tuesday also marked the end of the line for Post 20’s seven seniors’ high school careers, but not the end of their baseball careers.

All seven will be pursuing baseball at the next level, a first of its kind mark for the program.

“For the first time in my coaching career, all seven of my seniors are going to go on and play college baseball, and that’s phenomenal,” Hayden said. “We are going to miss every single one of those kids. From a leadership standpoint, from the human beings that they are. I can’t wait to see what they do at the next level.”