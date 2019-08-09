HASTINGS -- Mitchell Glause of First State Bank and Jordan Duncan of Festus (Missouri) battled in a pitchers' duel on Friday night in the Mid-South Regional Tournament.
The game was tied at 0 after seven innings. Festus used RBI singles by Jacob Bridges and Duncan in the top of the eighth to down FSB 2-0.
First State threatened in the bottom of the seventh.
Glause led off with a walk and moved to second on Brody Sintek's sacrifice bunt. Glause then stole third. Camden McKenzie and Donnie Mueller followed by drawing walks.
Duncan reached his pitch limit and Levi Ebersoldt relieved. He retired one batter on strikes and got out of the inning with a fly ball to center.
In the eighth, Isack Hamilton hit a one-out single and moved to second on a sacrifice. Bridges knocked Hamilton in with a single and later scored on Duncan's hit.
Dawson Glause and Austin Callahan had singles for FSB. The Seniors play Bryant (Arkansas) at 4 Saturday afternoon in an elimination game.