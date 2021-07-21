First State Bank Juniors clinch A6 district title

The First State Bank Post 20 Juniors rallied from an early deficit to beat Gretna in the A6 Juniors district tournament championship Tuesday night 3-2.

The Dragons put up two runs in the top of the first with the first three batters reaching off First State Bank starter Caleb Herink.

Herink settled in after the opening onslaught, allowing just four hits over the next five innings.

Post 20 tied the game back up in the bottom of the third.

After back-to-back walks to Colin Ridder and Jackson Czya, Dom Escovedo delivered a two-RBI single to right field, knotting the game up at 2-2.

Cyza provided the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth, sending a single to left to score Jacob Broeker and give First State Bank it’s first lead of the night at 3-2.

Cyza shut the door in the seventh, settling in after issuing a walk against the first batter he faced to induce a lineout and a strikeout to pick up the two-out save.

First State Bank lost 14-1 to the Gretna 2 team in the semifinals, but as the only team to start 3-0 in the tournament, secured a spot in the championship round. Gretna 1 beat Gretna 2 5-2 to face FSB in the winner-take-all game.

Fremont will face Elkhorn South Gold, the A1 district winner, at Papillion South in the opening round of the Junior A State Tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0