First State Bank Juniors complete comeback against Lincoln Northeast

Three runs in the top of the sixth propelled the First State Bank Post 20 Juniors to a 7-6 win over Lincoln Northeast Wednesday.

First State Bank trailed 6-4 going into the sixth and final inning of the night.

Three singles by Jariel Ortiz, Colin Ridder and Dom Escovedo loaded the bases with one out.

Ryan Dix drew a four-pitch walk to score the first run of the inning.

Clay Hedges came through with a single to left, tying the game at 6-6.

Jackson Cyza earned an RBI the hard way, wearing the second pitch of the at-bat to put Post 20 up a run.

Escovedo tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the home half of the frame to finish off the win in relief.

He scattered four hits across three innings of work with one strikeout.

Post 20 fell behind early with Lincoln Northeast tallying a run in the first and second inning.

The Juniors tied the game up in the second with a pair of runs.

Dix came through with a two RBI single, scoring Ridder and Escovedo.

Northeast answered back with two runs of their own to pull back in front 4-2.