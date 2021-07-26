First State Bank Juniors make early exit from state

The First State Bank Juniors were held to just two runs in their state tournament appearance, prompting an early 0-2 exit from the tournament field.

"We just didn't have it these last couple of days, but if you look at the whole season, I feel like the kids got a lot better, had a lot of fun and it's always kind of nice to end your year at the state tournament," First State Bank Juniors coach Blake Dieckmann said. "This was kind of a reward for all their work."

The Juniors were blanked by Elkhorn South 7-0 Saturday, then fell 10-2 to Omaha Burke in six innings Sunday to end their postseason run.

Cooper Weitzel notched the only hit for First State Bank in the loss to the Storm.

First State Bank fell behind early against Burke, going down 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

A six-run fourth inning extend Burke's lead to 7-0.

First State Bank broke their shutout streak in the top of the sixth.

Ryan Dix launched a double to left, scoring Dom Escovedo and Colin Ridder, who both reached on walks.

The trio accounted for all three hits in the game for Post 20.