First State Bank Juniors secure spot in district title game

The First State Bank Post 20 Juniors put themselves in the drivers seat of the A6 district tournament by picking up a pair of wins over the weekend.

The Juniors shutout Grand Island 2-0 Saturday night then handled Columbus 5-1 Sunday to remain the only undefeated team in the bracket.

The win Sunday insures Fremont a spot in the championship game Tuesday, regardless of the result Monday night against Gretna. (Results of Monday’s game were not available at time of publication).

A three-run outburst in the top of the fourth Sunday was enough to secure the win.

First State Bank took advantage of a pair of Columbus errors to score the first two runs of the game.

A single by Colin Ridder plated the third and final run of the inning.

Ryan Dix held the Columbus bats in check for 62/3 innings. He struck out three while walking four and allowing just three hits.

Columbus scored their only run on an error by the FSB defense after Dix hit a batter with one out.

Jackson Cyza came on to secure the final out and keep First State Bank undefeated.

On Saturday, Dom Escovedo and Jariel Ortiz combined for a shutout.