The First State Bank Juniors split a pair of games Thursday against South Sioux City.
SSC won the opener 10-6, but the Juniors rebounded behind the pitching of Hunter Mueller to win the second 9-1.
“The second game was much better for us defensively,” FSB coach Jared Schipper said.
The Juniors accumulated seven hits in the opener and followed that with 13 in the second.
“The bats were still hot from game one, but what really won us (the nightcap) was executing the small game and causing the other team to makes mistakes,’ Schipper said.
Mueller only allowed two hits and struck out 12 while earning the complete-game victory. He walked three.
“He’s done really well for us in his first two outings and I expect more to come,” Schipper said.
Brady Benson, who went 3-for-4 in the victory, had a RBI single in the top of the first to put FSB up 1-0. The Juniors added two runs in the second and one in the third to go up 4-1.
First State broke the game open with a five-run seventh. Benson and Camden McKenzie had triples in the inning while Brenton Pitt and Connor Richmond had run-scoring singles. Kolbe Moore added a RBI ground out.
Pitt and Richmond had three hits apiece. Moore added two while Julius Cortes added a single and one RBI. Richmond, Benson and McKenzie had two RBI each.
South Sioux City seized the momentum in the opener by scoring five times in the first inning. FSB got two runs in the first and tied it with three in the second. Chase Sutherland and Sam Gifford had RBI to help make it 5-5.
SSC went ahead for good with two runs in the third and tacked on two in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Sutherland and Pitt had two hits and two RBI to lead the Juniors’ offensive attack. Cortes, Moore and McKenzie had one hit each while Mueller knocked in a run.
Benson took the loss. He worked all six innings, but only five runs were earned. He struck out three and walked two.
The Juniors will face Lincoln Southeast at 5 Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.