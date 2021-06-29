First State Bank Juniors throttle Omaha Central

Six runs in the top of the first allowed the First State Bank Post 20 Juniors to claim a 13-4 win over Omaha Central Sunday.

An RBI double by Clay Hedges got the rally going in the opening frame.

Jariel Ortiz brought in the next run with a fielder’s choice groundout.

Back-to-back singles from Landon Schurman and Jacob Broeker set the score at 4-0.

Colin Ridder sent a liner to center, plating a pair of runs for the final hit of the frame—FSB finished with 16 for the game.

Post 20 tacked on two more runs in the top of the second with Hedges driving in Ryan Dix, who led off the inning with a double.

Hedges came in to score on a ground ball off the bat of Ortiz that was misplayed by the Central defense.

Central notched three runs off starter Hedges in the home half of the second before Dom Escovedo came on to induce a double play.

Escovedo finished off the game by allowing just one further run on two hits while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings of work.