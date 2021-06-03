First State Bank picks up pair of wins in Veterans Classic

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors started the Veterans Classic with a pair of wins Thursday.
FSB exploded for a 16-run inning to take their opener 19-1 over Mitchell then held off Gillette 9-6.
Game one: FSB 19, Mitchell 1
What was a 3-1 game heading into the sixth inning transformed into a blowout as Post 20 scored 16 runs on 10 hits in the sixth inning.
First State Bank had five extra base hits in the inning with Conner Richmond, Cal Janke, Carter Sintek and Sam Gifford all turning on the jets for triples. Camden McKenzie had a double in the frame.
Ryan Winter came on in relief, striking out a pair in the bottom of the frame to end the contest an inning early.
Post 20 struck first, plating a run in the first inning.
RBIs from Sintek and Janke in the third extended First State Bank’s lead to 3-0.
Landon Mueller tossed the first four innings for Post 20 with Jack Cooper bridging to the gap to Winter on the bump.
Game two: Post 20 9, Gillette 6
First State Bank held on to claim a back-and-forth affair with Gillette.
Fremont took the first lead of the ball game in the top of the third as Janke sent a three-run shot over the fence as part of a four run frame.
Gillette halved First State Bank’s lead in the home half of the inning and got within a run, 4-3, by the end of the fourth.
First State Bank struck back in the fifth with back-to-back doubles by Sintek and Janke and a single from Gifford scoring a pair of runs to return FSB’s three-run cushion, 6-3.
Janke finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Gillette tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth to close the deficit to 6-4.
Sintek drove in Dawson Glause, who reached on a single, with his second-straight double to make it 7-4.
Gillette got within a run, 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth before Brady Benson came on to shut down the rally.
First State Bank tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh before Benson closed the door on Gillette to seal the win.
Benson tossed two innings, striking out a pair.
Starter Glause went five frames finishing with six strikeouts after recording five of the first six outs via a K.
First State Bank (3-0) resumes tournament play at 10 a.m. MT/ 11 a.m. CT Friday against the Post 320 Shooters out of Rapid City