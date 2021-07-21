First State Bank Post 20 Reserves stumble is state championship game, fall 8-1

Bellevue West got the run back in the fifth then finished their scoring off in the sixth with two more runs.

Liam Schmidt kept Bellevue West off the board in the top of the seventh, but First State Bank was unable to chip away any of the deficit.

The FSB Reserves finish the year 21-5.

“It was a great season, super proud of these guys,” Kucera said. “They battled through everything, came to play every single practice, they were there to get better and learn and they did pretty much everything we asked of them. As coaches, you can’t ask for much more than that.”

To reach the state championship game, First State Bank rolled through the West Division of the Reserve state tournament.

Post 20, which entered the tournament as the top seed in the West, started the tournament with an 8-3 win over Omaha Central.

Fremont broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning with five runs to secure the win. Logan Eggen provided three RBI while Aiden Wesemann went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Schmidt went all seven innings, scattering 11 hits while striking out three.

First State Bank then beat Lincoln East on back-to-back nights to secure the West division crown.