First State Bank Post 20 Seniors blanked by Lincoln East

For just the second time this summer, the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors were held scoreless, falling 4-0 to Lincoln East Wednesday night.

The loss is Post 20’s third in a row and sends their record to 12-11 on the season.

“Just a couple of disappointing days of baseball for us,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said. “We’ve just got to get back and get back to doing the right things and playing good baseball.”

Lincoln East did most of its damage in the first inning, putting up three runs off starter Ryan Winter.

Winter secured two outs in the same time frame before handing the ball off to Conner Richmond.

Winter issued a walk, a hit by pitch and three hits in his 2/3 inning of work.

Richmond went the rest of the way, allowing just one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

“Conner hasn’t pitched very much for us, but the thing Conner always gives us is everything that he has,” Hayden said.

First State Bank’s offense wasn’t without its hits, tallying six on the night to go along with one walk, but were unable to make anything with the base runners.