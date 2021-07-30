First State Bank Post 20 Seniors drop game one of Divisional playoffs

OMAHA—The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors lost a 2-1 game in game one of the Class A Divisional series Friday night.
“It’s disappointing for us, but I’ve got a bunch of guys in my dugout that I am very, very comfortable with coming here tomorrow, knowing our back is against the wall and knowing that we have to win two to win a state title,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Gretna drew first blood in the series, using two singles in the top of the first to plate the first run of the evening.
The Dragon’s 1-0 lead lasted until the bottom of the third.
Conner Richmond got First State Bank’s rally started by beating out an infield single. Back-to-back bunts by Julius Cortes and Dawson Glause tied the game at 1-1.
The throw on Glause’s bunt sailed past the Gretna first baseman, allowing Richmond to score. Cortes also crossed the plate on the error, but was called back to third as the ball slipped under the fence down the right field line.
Carter Sintek loaded the bases later in the frame with a single, but First State Bank was unable to muster any further offense in the frame keeping the game tied at 1-1.
“A couple things go a little bit different, a ball doesn’t get underneath the fence on a bunt play and it’s a different game, but you can’t sit back and woulda, shoulda, coulda that kind of stuff,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
The 1-1 tie stood until the top of the seventh.
Glause, after yielding two hits in the first inning and working around a lead-off walk and single in the second, sat down the next 15 batters in-a-row.
“He is one of those guys that knows what he has to do and when he has to do it,” Hayden said. “There really wasn’t a message other than settle in and that’s what he did.”
A lead-off single in the top of the seventh broke the streak and ended Glause’s night after six innings of work, striking out eight and walking two.
“Dawson threw as good as game as he could have thrown without winning,” Hayden said.
Sam Gifford took the ball in relief of Glause, getting a pop fly out before yielding a single to put runners on the corners for the Dragons.
Gretna deployed a safety squeeze to scratch across the eventual game winner.
First State Bank went down in order in the seventh to put Gretna up a game in the best of three series.
The loss snaps Post 20’s eight-game postseason win streak with Gretna being the only team Fremont has lost to since the end of the regular season.
“It’s ironic, the last time we lost in the postseason, it was against them and we showed up the next day, having to win and we did and we kept on winning until tonight,” Hayden said. “It’s something that we can do, it’s very, very doable for us. We just have to come out tomorrow with that fight mentality and go get them.”