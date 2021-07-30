First State Bank Post 20 Seniors drop game one of Divisional playoffs

The 1-1 tie stood until the top of the seventh.

Glause, after yielding two hits in the first inning and working around a lead-off walk and single in the second, sat down the next 15 batters in-a-row.

“He is one of those guys that knows what he has to do and when he has to do it,” Hayden said. “There really wasn’t a message other than settle in and that’s what he did.”

A lead-off single in the top of the seventh broke the streak and ended Glause’s night after six innings of work, striking out eight and walking two.

“Dawson threw as good as game as he could have thrown without winning,” Hayden said.

Sam Gifford took the ball in relief of Glause, getting a pop fly out before yielding a single to put runners on the corners for the Dragons.

Gretna deployed a safety squeeze to scratch across the eventual game winner.

First State Bank went down in order in the seventh to put Gretna up a game in the best of three series.

The loss snaps Post 20’s eight-game postseason win streak with Gretna being the only team Fremont has lost to since the end of the regular season.