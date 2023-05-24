The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors got their American Legion slate underway Tuesday night with a 6-4 loss to Union Bank Trust at Schilke Field.

“They jumped on us 6-1, but we kept chipping and having good at-bats up to the end,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “

Union Bank Trust took control of the lead for good in the top of the first as Max Bugbee lifted a two-out, three-run home run out over the left field fence.

Jackson Cyza, who recently committed to NAIA Northwestern for both football and baseball, recorded the first hit of the summer for FSB, lacing a double to left. He accounted for all four runs in the loss, scoring twice and driving in a pair of RBI.

Jariel Ortiz-Garcia singled up the middle on the next pitch to get Post 20 on the scoreboard.

UBT produced a second three-run outburst off First State Bank starter Dom Escovedo in the top of the third as an RBI double plus a pair of sacrifice flies extended the visitors from Lincoln Pius X’s lead to 6-1.

Cyza doubled Post 20’s lead in the home half of the inning, sending a sacrifice fly to center field to score Colin Ridder from third after he notched a one-out triple.

Logan Eggen worked four shutout innings in relief of Escovedo. The junior worked out of bases loaded jams in both the fourth and fifth inning to keep Post 20 in contention.

“He did a fantatic job of minimizing and executing pitches and trusting the guys behind him,” Hayden said.

First State Bank got the deficit back down to three runs in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout from Landon Schurman, scoring Cyza.

Cyza notched his second hit of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a single to left, scoring Ridder, who reached on a one-out double, for the final run of the game.

The pair accounted for four of First State Bank’s eight hits on the night.