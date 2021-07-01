First State Bank Post 20 Seniors split pair of extra inning games

OMAHA—The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors escaped an 11 inning stalemate with a 2-1 win over Bennington and then found themselves on the wrong end of an extra innings battle against the Millard Black Sox, falling 4-3 in nine innings in the second game during the Elkhorn Wood Bat Tournament Thursday.
The Post 20 squad played 20 innings of baseball in a six hour time frame
“That’s a long day of baseball,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said. “It’s one of those days that was filled with lots of different things. At times, I thought we executed well and at times we didn’t.”
First State Bank was held to just five runs and nine hits Thursday.
“That’s something we need to rectify and get better at,” Hayden said.
First State Bank will face Elkhorn at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the final game of pool play to determine their seeding for Saturday’s cross division game.
FSB 2, Bennington 1 – 11 innings
Jack Cooper ate up 6 2/3 innings in relief work putting up five straight shutout innings before the First State Bank offense broke through.
“It felt good to get out of there with a win after a long game like that,” Cooper said.
Cooper struck out seven while allowing just one hit and one walk.
“His effort was phenomenal today,” Hayden said.
Fremont’s offense struggled to capitalize in extra innings. FSB loaded the bases three times in extras, but failed to capitalize on any of the threats.
That didn’t faze the man having to keep Post 20 in lockstep with Bennington on the scoreboard.
“I’ve got trust in my guys behind me and I knew we were going to break through and someone would have a clutch at-bat or we’d take advantage of a mistake, like we did,” Cooper said.
Landon Mueller worked a two-out walk in the top of the 12th, then took second on a stolen base to get into scoring position.
Conner Richmond delivered the game-winning hit, sending a grounder to the left side that snuck through the Bennington defense, allowing Mueller to score from second.
Both sides scored their only runs in regulation in the sixth inning.
Dawson Glause got the top of the frame started with a standup double. First State Bank turned to small ball to bring in Glause, with Cal Janke laying down a squeeze bunt up the first base line to break the shutout.
Bennington also turned to small ball to bring in a run. A pair of bunts put runners on the corners before a passed ball allowed the Badgers to tie the game up at 1-1.
First State Bank had a chance to end things in regulation, but Jax Sorensen’s shot to shortstop with runners on second and third was hauled with a leaping grab.
Glause picked up the no decision after working 4 1/3 innings to start the game. He struck out six without allowing a run before yielding to Cooper.
Millard Sox 4, FSB 3—9 inning
The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors couldn’t produce back-to-back extra innings wins, falling 4-3 in their second game of the day.
The Black Sox broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third, cashing in a run on an errant pickoff attempt to first with the bases loaded from FSB starter Sam Gifford. Post 20 escaped the jam without any further damage by tossing out the second Millard runner who tried to score on the error at home.
First State Bank trailed until the bottom of the second when Cal Janke notched a two-RBI double up the middle to score Glause, who reached by beating out an infield single, and Sintek, who drew a one-out walk.
Post 20’s 2-1 lead held until fifth with a two-out error by First State Bank defense cascaded into the game-tying run with a single up the middle.
Millard regained the lead in the top of the sixth, stringing together a pair of singles to plate a run.
A lead-off single by Camden McKenzie in the bottom of the sixth sparked First State Bank to knot the game up at 3-3. Brady Millard cashed in McKenzie with a ground ball up the middle.
The 3-3 stalemate held until the top of the ninth when the Black Soxs sent an RBI double into the left-center gap to end a three-inning long scoring drought by either side.
First State Bank went down in order in the home half of the inning.
Ryan Winter took the loss in relief, scattering four hits and two runs across 4 1/3 innings of work with a pair of strikeouts. Sam Gifford got the start, allowing two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.