First State Bank Post 20 Seniors split pair of extra inning games

Cooper struck out seven while allowing just one hit and one walk.

“His effort was phenomenal today,” Hayden said.

Fremont’s offense struggled to capitalize in extra innings. FSB loaded the bases three times in extras, but failed to capitalize on any of the threats.

That didn’t faze the man having to keep Post 20 in lockstep with Bennington on the scoreboard.

“I’ve got trust in my guys behind me and I knew we were going to break through and someone would have a clutch at-bat or we’d take advantage of a mistake, like we did,” Cooper said.

Landon Mueller worked a two-out walk in the top of the 12th, then took second on a stolen base to get into scoring position.

Conner Richmond delivered the game-winning hit, sending a grounder to the left side that snuck through the Bennington defense, allowing Mueller to score from second.

Both sides scored their only runs in regulation in the sixth inning.

Dawson Glause got the top of the frame started with a standup double. First State Bank turned to small ball to bring in Glause, with Cal Janke laying down a squeeze bunt up the first base line to break the shutout.