First State Bank Post 20 seniors start season with run-rule win

After a two week lay-off, Bergan baseball traded in its green-and-gold uniforms for the First State Bank Post 20 powder blues.
There wasn’t any drop off on the diamond as the American Legion Seniors squad racked up nine hits in a 8-0 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) Tuesday night in their summer season opener.
First State Bank used a different pitcher in every inning in preparation for the team’s upcoming five games in four days.
“We wanted to make sure everyone was rested and that everyone got a good workout tonight to make we are ready for the weekend,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Dawson Glause got the start followed by Carter Sintek, Hunter Mueller, Jack Cooper, and Sam Gifford.
The stable of arms combined for a three-hit shutout and eight strikeouts – Glause, Sintek, Mueller and Cooper all recorded a pair of strikeouts in their appearance.
Post 20’s offense got rolling in the bottom of the second as Mueller nestled a pop fly just inside the right field foul line for an RBI double, followed by an RBI single from Cooper.
A Sampson Construction error on a Glause ground ball allowed FSB to score their third run of the frame.
First State Bank put up another three spot in the third to lead 6-0.
A sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Hunter Mueller was deep enough to score Camden McKenzie from third.
Glause added a bases-loaded triple later in the frame to tack on two more runs.
Back-to-back three-baggers in the fourth allowed First State Bank to meet the run rule. Took advantage of lax Sampson Construction defense to stretch a single into a triple to third.
Cal Janke followed with a blast to the left field fence that left him 90 feet from scoring.
A single by Landon Mueller brought in Janke for the final run of the game.
First State Bank will travel to South Dakota to take part in the Veteran Classic hosted by Post 22 out of Rapid City beginning Thursday, June 3.
“We are going to play a bunch of really good baseball teams, that’s the biggest thing,” Hayden said. “Going up and playing some good baseball against good baseball teams and we are getting to see teams that we don’t typically see, that’s always fun.”
The tournament will be the first out of state competition for the program after last year’s American Legion season was cancelled.
“It’s hopefully going to be a fun experience for our kids and expose our kids to some different teams and hopefully some college coaches,” Hayden said.
FSB starts the tournament off against Mitchell, South Dakota at 12:30 p.m. MT/1:30 p.m. Thursday. Post 20 will cap off the opening day against Gillette, Wyoming at 3 p.m. MT/ 4 p.m. CT.
Post 20 will face the Post 320 Shooters out of Rapid City at 10 a.m. MT/ 11 a.m. CT Friday.
On Saturday, First State Bank will square off against Laramie, Wyoming at 8 a.m. MT/ 9 a.m. CT then finish off the day at 8 p.m. MT/9 p.m. CT against the Post 22 Hardhats to finish off the pool play portion of the tournament.
FSB will get one game Sunday, with their opponent and time determined by the final pool standings.
Juniors post shutout in opener
A trio of First State Bank Post 20 Juniors’ pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in their season opener Tuesday against Sampson Construction in an 11-0 win.
Caleb Herink, Jariel Ortiz, and Jackson Cyza combined to strikeout nine batters in the win.
Post 20 led 4-0 after three innings before plating seven runs in the fourth to break open the game.
Clay Hedgers finished 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Isaac Herink tallied 3 RBIs.