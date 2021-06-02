First State Bank Post 20 seniors start season with run-rule win

First State Bank put up another three spot in the third to lead 6-0.

A sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Hunter Mueller was deep enough to score Camden McKenzie from third.

Glause added a bases-loaded triple later in the frame to tack on two more runs.

Back-to-back three-baggers in the fourth allowed First State Bank to meet the run rule. Took advantage of lax Sampson Construction defense to stretch a single into a triple to third.

Cal Janke followed with a blast to the left field fence that left him 90 feet from scoring.

A single by Landon Mueller brought in Janke for the final run of the game.

First State Bank will travel to South Dakota to take part in the Veteran Classic hosted by Post 22 out of Rapid City beginning Thursday, June 3.

“We are going to play a bunch of really good baseball teams, that’s the biggest thing,” Hayden said. “Going up and playing some good baseball against good baseball teams and we are getting to see teams that we don’t typically see, that’s always fun.”

The tournament will be the first out of state competition for the program after last year’s American Legion season was cancelled.