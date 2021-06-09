First State Bank Post 20 Seniors struggle in return to Fremont

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors return to Nebraska got off to a rough start, falling 8-1 to Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) Tuesday night.

"We need to play better, that's all there is too it," FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.

First State Bank was limited to just three hits while also committing three errors defensively.

North Star struck first in the second frame, turning a lead-off double off starter Dawson Glause into a run.

The visitors scored on an errant pick-off attempt at third, allowing the runner to trot home.

First State Bank plated its lone run of the night in the fourth as an RBI groundout to short off the bat of Cal Janke with the bases loaded brought in Conner Richmond, who reached on an error.

Post 20 stranded nine runners across the seven innings.

"We hit a couple balls hard at them and they made plays," Hayden said. "We weren't as aggressive as we were in the those last five days in South Dakota and we to get some aggressiveness going."

Post 20 is coming off stretch where they outscored opponents 67-24 while going 5-1 in in the Veterans Classic.