First State Bank Post 20 Seniors struggle in return to Fremont

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors return to Nebraska got off to a rough start, falling 8-1 to Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) Tuesday night.
"We need to play better, that's all there is too it," FSB coach Jeff Hayden said.
First State Bank was limited to just three hits while also committing three errors defensively.
North Star struck first in the second frame, turning a lead-off double off starter Dawson Glause into a run.
The visitors scored on an errant pick-off attempt at third, allowing the runner to trot home.
First State Bank plated its lone run of the night in the fourth as an RBI groundout to short off the bat of Cal Janke with the bases loaded brought in Conner Richmond, who reached on an error.
Post 20 stranded nine runners across the seven innings.
"We hit a couple balls hard at them and they made plays," Hayden said. "We weren't as aggressive as we were in the those last five days in South Dakota and we to get some aggressiveness going."
Post 20 is coming off stretch where they outscored opponents 67-24 while going 5-1 in in the Veterans Classic.
"We have it in us to make a run once postseason baseball gets here and that's something I kind of already knew, but also it was nice to see that," Hayden said.
North Star plated three runs in the fourth and four runs in the top of the seventh to break open the game.
Glause went six innings on the mound, allowing four hits and just one earned run while striking out six.
Hunter Mueller took over in the seventh, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks.
First State Bank is 6-2 on the season.
Juniors fend off North Star
The First State Bank Post 20 Juniors claimed an 9-1 win in five innings over Lincoln North Star Tuesday.
The Juniors led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before exploding for five runs.
First State Bank scored all five of its final runs with two outs.
Jackson Cyza drew a walk followed by a single from Cal Miller.
Jacob Broeker brought both in with a single to right, then scored himself on a triple from Colin Ridder.
Dom Escovedo singled to score Broeker then came into score on an error on a ground ball from Isaac Herink.
Clay Hedges picked up the win, going all five frame while allowing six hits and striking out seven.
Reserves fall to Lincoln Northeast