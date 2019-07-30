OMAHA -- First State Bank was able to overcome Anderson Ford 13-6 on Monday night to remain the only unbeaten team in the Class A American Division Seniors State Tournament at Jurgensen Park.
The win improves FSB to 3-0 in the tournament and guarantees the Fremont squad a spot in Wednesday's final.
FSB jumped out early in the top of the first to get a quick 2-0 lead via run-scoring singles by Mitchell Glause and Brody Sintek. First State then added another six runs in the second thanks to an Austin Callahan single, Dillon Dix’s two-run single, a second Sintek RBI single, and back-to-back free passes to Donnie Mueller and Dawson Glause to make it an 8-0 game.
Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the second courtesy of a Bradyn Hasenphlug sacrifice fly and a Gavyn Leitschuck run-scoring single. The teams would continue to trade runs as Callahan brought in another run with a single in the third with North Star responding in the fourth via a Justin Lottman single that brought in a run.
First State Bank then added its 10th run thanks to a Brennan Callahan RBI double. North Star then made it a ballgame scoring three runs in the sixth, including a Lottman run-scoring single and a Peyton Meier sacrifice fly.
The FSB Seniors got some insurance runs with a Dix two-run single and a successful double steal that brought in their 13th and final run.
“Really what we have relied on all season is just getting runners on and clutching up and relying on not only the middle of our lineup but also the bottom to drive in runs for us,” First State coach Jeff Hayden said. “It was a good night offensively for us but I do look for us to be a little more consistent throughout the entire course of the game. Overall, though, we have done well.”
Starting pitcher Dawson Glause struggled with command surrendering eight walks but was able to get through 3 2/3 innings allowing only three runs on two hits. Brennan Callahan relieved Glause and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs via four hits.
Anderson Ford starter Aiden Bishop labored through only 1 2/3 innings of work as he surrendered eight runs on seven hits and walked five. He was relieved by Mason Williams, who worked 1 1/3 innings and allowed a run on two hits before being relieved by Michael Bailey. Bailey tossed the final four innings and allowed four runs on four hits.
“We didn’t come out with the same energy we’ve been playing with lately,” Anderson Ford assistant coach Rich Bishop said. “A big part of our success has been throwing strikes, and we didn’t do that well, either. But credit to them, they (First State Bank) hit the ball well.”
Hayden said Glause competed well despite the walks.
“Dawson will be fine. I think we were able to find a little hitch to help correct some of the mechanical things that caused him to lose the zone at times,” Hayden said. “The biggest thing with him is he kept on battling and competing, I am very proud of him for sticking it out and giving us a quality start despite not having his best stuff.”
Hutchinson Community College recruit Austin Callahan went 4-for-5 at the plate while driving in two to help lead Fremont to victory. Callahan was able to come through yet again in a big game for FSB.
“It’s been awesome to be able to perform on the biggest stage right now and I have been able to see the ball really well and make good contact," Callahan said. "When you do that, good things happen. I think all of us -- as a team -- have done that very well. It is just such a great feeling coming through in games like these hearing the crowd roaring and everyone getting into it. It’s a lot of fun.”
Fremont was scheduled to play Elkhorn South at 7 on Tuesday night.