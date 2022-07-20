First State Bank seniors claim third-straight area title

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - The First State Bank dugout was loose going into Tuesday’s Area 6 championship series.

And why wouldn’t it be? It was in essence, a free day on the diamond.

Both Post 20 and Judds Brothers/Lincoln Northeast had their spots secured in the state tournament, down to the opponents the two squads would meet this weekend.

The only stakes to the contest was who would take home the plaque inscribed champions to hang on the pressbox wall.

First State Bank was at the disadvantage, needing to beat Northeast, who claimed a 8-3 victory over Post 20 just 48 hours earlier, twice in one night to walk out with the title.

“You find out a lot about your ball club when they are in a spot where you have to win two games to win a district title, but also too, you know you have a future,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden “We could have very easy seen kids come out here and say ‘We know where we are going,’ and all those types of things, but they came out and competed and they really wanted to get this district championship.”

First State Bank sent a message early and never relented, claiming wins of 10-1 and 9-1, the latter a walk-off in six innings, over the course of five hours Tuesday night, earning the program’s third-straight area crown.

“Our focus was to just play good baseball and if you play good baseball, wins and things like this tend to happen,” Hayden said. “Our focus was simply to come out here, play the best baseball that we could, our brand of baseball, for as many innings as we got out here tonight and we got that done.”

The Fremont brand of baseball was on full display in the opening inning of game one.

Post 20 batted around, plating the first two runs on two different wild pitches before Jariel Ortiz brought in a run with an RBI groundout.

Cooper Weitzel had the big hit of the frame, scoring a pair with a single to left to open up a 5-0 lead.

First State Bank tasked senior Ryan Winter to take care of the early lead and the future Midland Warrior did just that.

“Ryan, his last two starts, he’s shoved,” Hayden said. “He had a helluva ball game.”

In just his second start of the summer and his second appearance in 24 hours after picking up the win in relief in Monday night’s 4-3 walk-off win over Columbus, Winter went the distance.

The sidearm slinger fed his defense with groundouts and pop flys for seven frames, scattering five hits.

The lone run he gave up was a solo home run by Tristan Brandt in the bottom of the fourth with First State Bank holding a 7-0 lead.

Post 20 added the two extra runs in the third on a double by Carter Sintek, scoring Jax Sorensen and Julius Cortes, who reached on a walk and a hit by pitch, respectively.

Northeast threatened to close the gap in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases on two of Winter’s three walks on the night and a single, but First State Bank’s starter escaped the jam by inducing one of the 14 flyouts on the night.

First State Bank added three more runs in the top of the seventh to set the final tally at 10-1.

The lopsided affair in game one didn't dull the intensity of the winner-take-all finale of the Area 6 tournament as Northeast trotted trotted out their ace Cody Bruss. First State Bank countered with Jariel 'Jerry' Ortiz.

For two frames, they traded zeros on the scoreboard.

Ortiz added another scoreless frame to his tally in the top of the third before First State Bank delivered the would-be knock out blow in the home half the frame.

Janke sent a blast over the left field fence on the second pitch of his second at-bat for a two-run shot, scoring Julius Cortes, who poked a triple down the right field line the at-bat prior.

"It was a fast ball about belt high, I just turned on it and it got a really good piece of the barrel," Janke said. "I knew it was gone as soon as it left the bat."

The low-altitude missile, the future Wayne State outfielder's third of the summer, almost never happened.

"I briefly flirted with the idea of having him squeeze there in that situation to try and get a run across and I’m really glad I didn’t do that," Hayden said. "He absolutely barreled a pitch."

First State Bank added a run in the third on an RBI single from Weitzel, plating Dom Escovedo after he moved up two bases on a wild pitch following a walk.

The greatest threat Northeast mounted came in the top of the fifth, putting runners on first and third.

Post 20 traded a pair of outs for a run out of the situation, as Escovedo and Sintek twisted a 4-6-3 double play to clear the bases.

Ortiz escaped the frame after a walk without further damage, keeping First State Bank's lead at 3-1.

Fremont put the game out of reach in bottom of the fifth.

Janke wore a pitch followed by a single by Sintek and a walk to Czya loaded the bases for Quinn Gossett.

Post 20's catcher hammered the first pitch he saw, just clearing the outstretched glove of the Northeast center fielder for a bases clearing triple.

The throw into third skipped into the Northeast dugout, allowing Gossett to trot home for a four-run swing and a 7-1.

First State Bank turned to Sintek to secure the final six outs, though the offense would relax that standard to three with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the walk-off win.

Sintek struck out a pair and hit one batter in his inning of work.

Much like First State Bank's walk-off rally in Monday's play-in win over Columbus, Post 20 did all of its final work with two outs.

Janke ripped a single followed by a double from Sintek to put the run-rule inducing run on second.

Czya came through with the clutch hit, working a 10-pitch at-bat before looping a single down the third base line to bring in Sintek from second.

The walk-off win sealed Fremont's third-straight area title and the second-straight in which Post 20 had to come through the elimination bracket.

"The biggest thing is you have three really different teams," Hayden said. "It’s been different kids and that’s probably the best part of it for me as a coach, we are doing it with a bunch of different kids and kids that have bought into playing a system of baseball like we played today."

As the Area 6 champion, First State Bank will move on to the American Division state tournament bracket, facing state site host Bellevue East in the opening round.

The rest of the bracket features match-ups between Bellevue West, the Area 2 runner-up, and Lincoln East, the Area 5 champion, Elkhorn North, runner-up in Area 4, vs. Grand Island Home Federal, the Area 7 champion, and Gretna, the Area 3 champions, vs. Millard South, the Area 1 runner-up.

First pitch of Post 20's bid for a second-straight state title is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Don Roddy Field.