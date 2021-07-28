First State Bank Seniors comeback from seven-run deficit to eliminate Lincoln East

Things took a turn in First State Bank’s favor in the top of the fifth. Post 20 sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame with all 10 putting the ball in play, resulting in five runs and Fremont’s first lead of the day at 8-7.

“We got guys on and then applied pressure,” Hayden said. “I think that was the biggest part of it. We kept on making them make tough outs.”

Conner Richmond, Dawson Glause and Sorensen all strung together singles to begin the inning with the last driving in a run.

Glause swiped home on an errant pick-off attempt at first to bring First State Bank within three, 7-4.

Back-to-back singles by Cal Janke and Camden McKenzie kept the inning moving with McKenzie’s hit plating a run.

Sam Gifford kept the rally alive by beating out a double play ball to the shortstop with a dive into first base. The ball skidded past the Lincoln East first baseman after the play, giving Janke and Gifford time to take another bag.

The lone extra base hit of the frame came from Hunter Mueller, who took the second pitch he saw into the left-center field gap for a bases clearing, two-RBI double and an 8-7 FSB lead.

Carpet Land answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.