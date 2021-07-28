First State Bank Seniors comeback from seven-run deficit to eliminate Lincoln East

LINCOLN – The First State Bank Seniors rallied from a seven-run deficit to reach the championship game of the National Division bracket unbeaten, eliminating Carpet Land (Lincoln East) with a wild 10-9 win Tuesday night.
“You get down seven nothing in a game like that, where you know you have a tomorrow, a lot of teams might pack it in and give up, but our kids kept on fighting,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Lincoln East came out like the team that needed a victory to keep its season alive . Fremont was assured a game Wednesday regardless of the outcome as the only team to start the double-elimination tournament 3-0.
Carpet Land battered FSB starter Jack Cooper for seven runs on nine hits across the first and second frame.
First State Bank called upon Brenton Pitt to slow East’s momentum. The senior, who hadn’t seen game action since the spring state tournament due to rehab for an arm injury, gave Post 20 a chance to mount its comeback by tossing two-shutout frames and 3 1/3 total innings.
“That’s a huge, huge outing for him,” Hayden said. “He just kept on getting outs.”
Post 20 mustered a pair of runs in the top of the third to trim the deficit down to 7-2.
Jax Sorensen came through with a sacrifice fly to score the first Post 20 run of the night. A ground ball by Cal Janke was misplayed by the East infield, allowing a second run to score.
Things took a turn in First State Bank’s favor in the top of the fifth. Post 20 sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame with all 10 putting the ball in play, resulting in five runs and Fremont’s first lead of the day at 8-7.
“We got guys on and then applied pressure,” Hayden said. “I think that was the biggest part of it. We kept on making them make tough outs.”
Conner Richmond, Dawson Glause and Sorensen all strung together singles to begin the inning with the last driving in a run.
Glause swiped home on an errant pick-off attempt at first to bring First State Bank within three, 7-4.
Back-to-back singles by Cal Janke and Camden McKenzie kept the inning moving with McKenzie’s hit plating a run.
Sam Gifford kept the rally alive by beating out a double play ball to the shortstop with a dive into first base. The ball skidded past the Lincoln East first baseman after the play, giving Janke and Gifford time to take another bag.
The lone extra base hit of the frame came from Hunter Mueller, who took the second pitch he saw into the left-center field gap for a bases clearing, two-RBI double and an 8-7 FSB lead.
Carpet Land answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Post 20 was able to limit the damage after Lincoln East started the fifth with back-to-back singles. First State Bank traded a run for two outs with Glause snaring a ball in centerfield before tossing a strike to first to double up the runner, which allowed the other runner to tag and score from third uncontested.
A double in the next at-bat ended Pitt’s night, who yielded the ball to Ryan Winter.
Winter allowed a single to the fence on the first of his two batters on the night, but Sorensen managed to throw out the runner at second from left field to end the inning, but not before the runner could cross home plate, giving Lincoln East the lead back at 9-8.
The First State Bank offense got back to work in the top of the sixth, tallying two runs for the fourth lead change of the evening.
Sintek loaded the bases with a picture-perfect bunt down the third base line, managing to stop the ball on the artificial chalk line.
McKenzie provided the game-tying sacrifice fly to right, scoring Glause, who lead off the inning by wearing a pitch.
Gifford gave Fremont the lead for good in the next at-bat, lacing a ball up the middle to make it 10-9.
Gifford was also tasked with preserving the First State Bank lead after Winter hit the first batter in the bottom of the sixth.
The senior-to-be induced two groundouts and a strikeout to end the sixth, then came back out in the seventh to secure the final three outs of the night.
“Ultimately, we were rolling with Sam, regardless of what happened,” Hayden said. “Luckily, he stayed at 27 (pitches), so we have him for tomorrow if we need him.”
Gifford struck out two – including the final out of the game – and allowed just one hit in two innings of work to pick up the win.
First State Bank will get a rematch in the National Division championship series after Arbor Bank (Omaha Skutt) demolished North Platte 19-8.
Post 20 beat Skutt Monday night 4-2.
By reaching the championship game undefeated, Skutt would be required to beat First State Bank twice to eliminate them from the tournament.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m.