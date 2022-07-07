 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First State Bank seniors drop low scoring affair with Columbus

FRE_062822_FSB_p1.jpg

First State Bank starter Dom Escovedo throws a pitch during Post 20's 7-3 win over Blair Sunday in the Omaha South tournament championship game.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors lost 2-1 to Columbus Wednesday 

Columbus broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth, tagging Post 20 starter Dom Escovedo for its only two runs of the game. 

A pair of singles and a double did the damage as Escovedo scattered seven hits in the loss while also striking out two and walking one. 

First State Bank produced its only run of the game in the top of the sixth. 

A lead-off double by Jax Sorensen followed by singles from Julius Cortes and Cal Janke loaded the bases with no outs. 

Carter Sintek drove in a run with a fielder's choice to short, but that would be all Post 20 could manage as the frame ended on back-to-back strikeouts. 

First State Bank finished with seven hits, but also struck out seven times. 

Post 20 is rapidly approaching the end of the regular season with just two games left on the books, hosting Lincoln Northeast Thursday and traveling to Lincoln Southeast Saturday.

