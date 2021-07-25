First State Bank Seniors explode for 15 runs in win over Anderson Ford

LINCOLN - A late offensive outburst kept the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors undefeated in the state tournament with FSB securing a 15-4 win over Anderson Ford Sunday night.
For a second-straight night, First State Bank notched double-digit hits - including six extra base hits - and runs, highlighted by an eight-run seventh inning.
Every First State Bank batter finished the night with a hit and an RBI.
"I was really, really happy with our two strike approach," First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said. "I thought our guys did a good job of shorting up and just battling."
The prime example for Hayden's praise came in the top of the fifth.
Nursing a 3-2 lead, Dawson Glause fell behind 0-2 then battled for five pitches before taking the eighth pitch of the at-bat to the left-center field fence for a triple.
Jax Sorensen followed with an RBI double - also in a two-strike count - to nearly the same spot along the outfield fence as Glause's hit.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Cal Janke plated Sorensen.
Sam Gifford put the finishing touches on the frame by sending the second pitch his at-bat off the scoreboard in the left field for a two-run blast and a 7-2 lead.
"It felt amazing, I knew it right off the bat," Gifford said.
Things got dicey for First State Bank in the bottom of the sixth.
After putting up four-straight shutout frames, FSB starter Glause issued three walks and a single, allowing Anderson Ford to get a run back and load the bases.
Post 20 called upon reliever Brady Benson to limit the damage.
After yielding a sacrifice fly, Benson secured back-to-back strikeouts to keep Anderson Ford three runs back at 7-4.
"That changes the entire complexion of the game," Hayden said. "If that inning ends up being more damaging, it makes what we did in the seventh inning something that we had to do, instead of something that was just nice insurance runs."
The top of the seventh saw Fremont bring 11 batters the plate while plating eight runs, with Sintek bookending the inning with a lead-off single and a triple later in the frame.
In between, FSB tallied three hits, worked a pair of walks and took advantage of an Anderson Ford error to balloon their lead to 15-4.
"We are team that if we start rolling, we are a dangerous team," Hayden said.
Eight runs was more than enough insurance for Benson, who yielding just a two-out single before getting the game-winning groundout.
First State Bank got off to a hot start, scoring within the first three batters of the game.
Sorensen worked a one-out walk then found his way to third on an errant pick-off attempt at first.
Sintek drove in Sorensen with the first of his four hits on the night - a single to center field.
Anderson Ford struck back in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs on four hits - of their seven total for the game.
"We had to settle back in and that was our message to our kids, calm down, make plays, pay attention to the details and do the things we've been doing all year," First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
First State Bank went back in front for good in the fourth with four-straight singles with Gifford producing the run scoring hit. A sacrifice fly from Quinn Gossett set the lead at 3-2.
Post 20's record moves to 23-12 with the win, their fifth straight.
First State Bank will face Omaha Skutt for a guaranteed spot in the championship game at 7 p.m. Monday.
Skutt is coming off a 7-4 win over Carpet Land, securing the win on the back of a six-run fourth inning.