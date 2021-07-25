First State Bank Seniors explode for 15 runs in win over Anderson Ford

"It felt amazing, I knew it right off the bat," Gifford said.

Things got dicey for First State Bank in the bottom of the sixth.

After putting up four-straight shutout frames, FSB starter Glause issued three walks and a single, allowing Anderson Ford to get a run back and load the bases.

Post 20 called upon reliever Brady Benson to limit the damage.

After yielding a sacrifice fly, Benson secured back-to-back strikeouts to keep Anderson Ford three runs back at 7-4.

"That changes the entire complexion of the game," Hayden said. "If that inning ends up being more damaging, it makes what we did in the seventh inning something that we had to do, instead of something that was just nice insurance runs."

The top of the seventh saw Fremont bring 11 batters the plate while plating eight runs, with Sintek bookending the inning with a lead-off single and a triple later in the frame.

In between, FSB tallied three hits, worked a pair of walks and took advantage of an Anderson Ford error to balloon their lead to 15-4.

"We are team that if we start rolling, we are a dangerous team," Hayden said.