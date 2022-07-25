First State Bank Seniors extend season with win over Bellevue West

BELLEVUE - The First State Bank Seniors extended their summer one more day with a 6-4 win over Bellevue West to avoid elimination from the American Division state tournament Monday afternoon.

“We did what we had to do, survived and advanced and beat a very, very good Bellevue West team,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “It was nice to see our kid’s response after last night, getting drummed on a little bit.”

Post 20 found itself at an early deficit as Bellevue West struck for two runs in the top of the first off starter Carter Sintek.

First State Bank answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.

Julius Cortes reached on an error and Cal Janke made the Thunderbirds pay with the first of his two doubles in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate for Post 20’s first run of the game.

Sintek aided his own cause with a single through the right side of the infield to bring in Janke.

A two-out rally in the bottom of the second would provide Fremont the lead for good.

Jax Sorensen extended the frame by working a walk followed by an infield single from Cortes, setting up Janke to blast another double and set the score at 4-2.

First State Bank tacked on an insurance run in the fourth, parlaying Cortes wearing a pitch into a run on a Sintek single.

The top of Post 20’s order - Cortes, Janke and Sintek - accounted for five of the team’s six runs and seven of the 10 hits on the afternoon with Janke and Sintek both connecting for three hits.

Bellevue West inched back into the ball game with a run in the fifth.

“This whole week, ever since districts, all we’ve done is hit, we haven’t done anything practice-wise on the field, we’ve just gone in and hit,” Hayden said. “We’ve been focusing on swing the bat and not only those two guys (Janke and Sintek), but a lot of our guys have really locked into their swings.”

First State Bank got the run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Jackson Cyza, scoring Janke, to take a 6-3 lead into the seventh.

In the seventh, Sintek struck out his penultimate batter before yielding a single before being lifted at the pitch count to a standing ovation from the Fremont faithful.

He finished with 10 strikeouts, scattering six hits - three between the second and seventh inning - while walking one in possibly his final start with Fremont.

The pitch count rest requirements eliminate Sintek, who threw 108 pitches, from pitching again in the American Division tournament and it would require First State Bank to reach the Divisional playoff games for the South Dakota State commit to get another turn on the bump.

Hayden didn’t count out another run through the elimination bracket from his squad - “I still feel like this team has three more wins left in us,' - but acknowledged the gravity of Monday’s win.

“Looking back, Carter has meant a lot to our program as a player and as a person,” Hayden said. “If that is the last time we give him the ball, I can feel good about the last time he was on the mound for us, he got a win.

Ryan Dix was called upon for the save and after giving up back-to-back singles, worked out of a bases loaded jam by inducing a pair of pop fly outs, the first resulting a run scoring for Bellevue West, which ends the year with a 39-13 record.

First State Bank’s postseason will continue Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Elkhorn North - coming off a 3-1 loss to Millard South Monday.

Post 20 faced Elkhorn North in the Elkhorn Firecracker wood bat tournament on June 30, losing 10-2.