First State Bank seniors finish runner-up at Veterans Classic

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors wrapped up their trip to South Dakota with a runner-up finish in the Veterans Classic, falling 9-2 to Cheyenne Sunday.
FSB opened up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with Cal Janke driving in Dawson Glause, who reached on a lead-off single.
Post 20's lead lasted to the fourth inning until Cheyenne exploded for six runs off starter Landon Mueller to take a 6-1 lead.
First State Bank took advantage of a dropped third strike to plate their second run as Glause reached to start the inning, then came into score on a single by Carter Sintek.
A bases loaded double by Cheyenne in the sixth to set the finals score.
Mueller went four innings, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out three.
Jack Cooper tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief, allowing three runs with a pair of strikeouts.
Brady Benson finished off the final 1 1/3 innings.
First State Bank wrapped up pool play on Saturday with an 11-3 win over Laramie and an 11-5 win over Post 22 Hardhats.
In the first game of the day, Post 20 started out with a 2-0 lead after an RBI triple by Sintek and an RBI groundout by Janke.
Laramie cut the lead down to 2-1 in the third then tied the game in the fourth.
Jax Sorensen drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the fourth to push First State Bank back in front, 3-2.
Sintek came through with a bases loaded triple to blow open the game at 6-2, followed by another RBI groundout from Janke to end the scoring in the frame.
After back-to-back one-out walks, Conner Richmond delivered a double to left to extend Fremont's lead followed by an RBI groundout by Jax Sorensen to make it a 9-2 game.
Laramie got a run back in the sixth before First State Bank secured the run-rule win on a walk-off two-RBI double by Glause with the bases loaded.
Sam Gifford picked up the win, going all six innings while allowing eight hits to nine strikeouts.
First State Bank got off to another strong start in the night cap, plating two runs in both the first and second frame against Post 22 to hold a 4-0 lead.
Post 22 got a run back in the fourth, cutting the FSB lead down to 4-1 then tacked on two more in the sixth to pull within a run.
First State Bank's offense restarted in the final inning, scoring seven runs to break open the game.
FSB loaded the bases with the first three batters of the inning, then scored on an errant pick off followed by a balk to plate a pair.
Richmond drove in the third run of the frame with a single.
A single by Glause and a triple by Sintek both resulted in RBIs.
Sintek came in to score on a Janke groundout to finish off the scoring.
Post 22 got a pair of runs off starter Sintek in the seventh before Ryan Winter came on to get the final out and hold the 11-5 win.
Sintek struck out seven while scattering six hits in 6 2/3 innings.
First State Bank will return to its home diamond Tuesday, hosting Lincoln North Star.
First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.