First State Bank seniors finish runner-up at Veterans Classic

Laramie cut the lead down to 2-1 in the third then tied the game in the fourth.

Jax Sorensen drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the fourth to push First State Bank back in front, 3-2.

Sintek came through with a bases loaded triple to blow open the game at 6-2, followed by another RBI groundout from Janke to end the scoring in the frame.

After back-to-back one-out walks, Conner Richmond delivered a double to left to extend Fremont's lead followed by an RBI groundout by Jax Sorensen to make it a 9-2 game.

Laramie got a run back in the sixth before First State Bank secured the run-rule win on a walk-off two-RBI double by Glause with the bases loaded.

Sam Gifford picked up the win, going all six innings while allowing eight hits to nine strikeouts.

First State Bank got off to another strong start in the night cap, plating two runs in both the first and second frame against Post 22 to hold a 4-0 lead.

Post 22 got a run back in the fourth, cutting the FSB lead down to 4-1 then tacked on two more in the sixth to pull within a run.

First State Bank's offense restarted in the final inning, scoring seven runs to break open the game.