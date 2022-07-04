First State Bank seniors finish third at Elkhorn wood bat tournament

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors wrapped up the Elkhorn Firecracker wood bat tournament with a 4-2 win over Millard North to finish third Saturday.

Post 20 rallied in the final two innings to overtake Millard North, taking the lead with two runs in the sixth and tacking on an insurance run in the seventh.

Jackson Czya put the wheels in motion for the rally, knocking a one-out single. After a Quinn Gossett Walk, Dom Escovedo ripped a single to right, scoring Czya from second and tying the game at 2-2.

Back-to-back walks to Ryan Winter and Cooper Weitzel loaded the bases then brought in a run to put First State Bank in the lead for the first time since the third inning at 3-2.

Cyza produced the insurance run in the seventh, launching a two-out double to left, then scored on a Jariel Ortiz single up the middle.

Julius Cortes shut the door in the seventh, maneuvering out of a bases loaded jam with ground out to short to complete his 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief work.

Cortes struckout a pair, walked three and allowed one hit in just his second pitching appearance this summer.

First State Bank drew first blood in the top of the third as Cyza, who finished the day 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, drove in Cal Janke, who reached on a walk, with his first double of the afternoon.

Millard North scored its only two runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a hit batter by starter Ortiz and knocking two singles up the middle.

Ortiz allowed just three hits in 4 2/3 innings and struck out five in the no-decision.

