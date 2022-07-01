First State Bank seniors light up Elkhorn in Firecracker wood bat tournament

OMAHA - There was no lightning in the sky Friday morning for First State Bank’s rainy conclusion of pool play in the Elkhorn Firecracker wood bat tournament, but there were sparks at the plate.

Post 20 smashed 10 hits and put up 10 runs to beat Elkhorn 10-2 in six innings.

“I was really happy with how our kids responded today,” said coach Jeff Hayden. “We had some guys step up that don’t always start all the time, so it was good to see those at bats come together.”

First State Bank shook up its line-up for the third game of the tournament, but what didn’t change was the man at the top of the order and his production.

Julius Cortes had a monster morning, going 4-for-5 from the lead-off spot with three runs and four RBI. The senior extended his hitting streak to nine games including multi-hit games in three out of the four contests.

Cortes reached on an error to begin the game, which turned into a run on an RBI single from Jariel Ortiz to give Post 20 a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Elkhorn answered, plating one run off First State Bank starter Dom Escovedo in the home half of the inning, taking advantage of a lead-off hit by pitch.

Escovedo settled in after the opening inning, scattering five hits and striking out six while walking two.

Elkhorn scored its final run in the third in a similar fashion, turning a lead-off walk into a run with a sacrifice fly.

First State Bank took the lead for good in the second, putting up three runs on four hits.

Cortes racked his first RBI with a single through the left side of the infield before Ortiz delivered the big knock, a single down the third base line to plate two runs.

First State Bank added a run in the third on an RBI single from Cooper Weitzel.

Cortes had the key hit in a three-run fifth inning, which featured four free passes for the First State Bank offense, with a two-run single. Brandt Phillips drove in the final run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to right.

Post 20 secured the run-rule win with two runs in the sixth. Ryan Winter reached on a single then moved around the bases on two balks and a wild pitch.

Cortes capped the game with an RBI single, scoring Jax Sorensen, who reached on a walk then stole second.

