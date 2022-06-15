First State Bank seniors pick up rain-shortened win

The First State Bank Post 20 seniors won a rain-shortened game against Lincoln Southwest Tuesday, claiming a 6-1 win in four innings.

Brandt Phillips didn’t allow a hit in three innings while striking out five and walking one.

A Post 20 error in the bottom of the first allowed Southwest to score its only run of the game, tying the game at one. First State Bank struck first, with Julius Cortes scoring.

Fremont’s squad took the lead for good in the third as Cal Janke scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a single. Quinn Gossett extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI groundout.

First State Bank added three more runs in the top of the fourth before the game was stopped, highlighted by an RBI triple from Cortes.

Post 20 will host Papillion-La Vista South for a doubleheader Friday. The first game of the night is set for 5 p.m.

Juniors rally to topple Lincoln SouthwestThe First State Bank Post 20 Juniors rallied from a three-run deficit to topple Lincoln Southwest 9-8 Tuesday.

The Juniors scored four runs in the final two innings to overtake Southwest.

An Aiden Vacha triple started the late rally in the sixth, scoring Caden Wray. Brooks Eyler plated Vacha with an RBI groundout to pull Post 20 within a run, 8-7.

Charlie Richmond was clutch in the top of the seventh, delivering a two-out, bases loaded single to tie the game at 8-8. Nate Jones, who reached on a walk, scored on a Southwest error to put FSB up a run.

Richmond, who tossed the final two innings, got two quick outs before hitting back-to-back batters in the bottom of the seventh. He preserved the win by getting a lineout for the final out.

First State Bank put up four runs in the top of the first to gain an early upper hand.

Jones laced a two-run single with the bases loaded to highlight the frame.

Southwest scored a run in the first and the second inning, then pulled in front with a four run third frame to lead 6-4.

The Juniors got a run back with Landon Lamson, who reached on a triple, scoring on a Garrett Rau single in the fifth.

Southwest answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to set up First State Bank’s comeback.

Reserves top Omaha CentralThe First State Bank Reserve team beat Omaha Central 12-4 Tuesday.

The Reserves scored four runs in the first and three in the second to set the tone.

Jackson Vanhorn went 2-for-2 with a triple, a single and a walk for a team-leading five RBI.

Chase Wray earned the win, going four innings while allowing two hits and striking out four.

Camden Rangeloff tossed the final tow innings, allowing one hit and also striking out four.

