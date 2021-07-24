First State Bank Seniors pounce on Millard Sox in opening round of state tournament

Carter Sintek laced a line drive to left to push Fremont’s lead to 8-0.

McKenzie capped off the scoring with an RBI single to center, scoring Sintek.

The Sox broke First State Bank starter Landon Mueller’s shutout effort up in the top of the fifth, converting a lead-off hit batter into a run with an RBI double. Another double later in the frame tacked on a second run, but Mueller was able to work out of a bases loaded jam by securing a ground out and a line out.

“We had a couple tight spots in there and he came out and threw well,” Hayden said.

First State Bank got one run back in the home half of the fifth with Sintek flaring a single out to right for a run.

Mueller’s night came to an end one batter into the sixth inning after the first batter reached on a dropped third strike.

Mueller finished the day with eight strikeouts to two walks while allowing three runs on four hits.

Jack Cooper came on for the final two innings, allowing a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to seal the victory.