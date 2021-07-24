First State Bank Seniors pounce on Millard Sox in opening round of state tournament

LINCOLN - The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors smashed 14 hits on their way to a 12-5 win over the Millard Sox in the opening round of the National Division tournament Saturday.
“We are a pretty big momentum team, when one guy starts hitting, we are pretty contagious,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Sporting a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, First State Bank strung together nine hits, batting around for seven runs.
“Our confidence got up and the ball got really big to them and we kept on swinging at good pitches," Hayden said.
Camden McKenzie and Sam Gifford started the rally with back-to-back singles.
After Jack Cooper pushed both runners up 90 feet with a sacrifice bunt, Conner Richmond brought in the first run of the frame with an RBI single – his second RBI of the day.
Julius Cortes flipped a single into shallow right field, allowing Gifford to score on an errant throw home by the Sox.
The base runners kept coming for First State Bank as Dawson Glause beat out a squeeze bunt to extend Post 20’s lead to 5-0.
Jax Sorensen provided the big bop of the frame, notching a single that was misplayed by the Sox right fielder, allowing Sorensen to take three bases and plate a pair of runs.
Carter Sintek laced a line drive to left to push Fremont’s lead to 8-0.
McKenzie capped off the scoring with an RBI single to center, scoring Sintek.
The Sox broke First State Bank starter Landon Mueller’s shutout effort up in the top of the fifth, converting a lead-off hit batter into a run with an RBI double. Another double later in the frame tacked on a second run, but Mueller was able to work out of a bases loaded jam by securing a ground out and a line out.
“We had a couple tight spots in there and he came out and threw well,” Hayden said.
First State Bank got one run back in the home half of the fifth with Sintek flaring a single out to right for a run.
Mueller’s night came to an end one batter into the sixth inning after the first batter reached on a dropped third strike.
Mueller finished the day with eight strikeouts to two walks while allowing three runs on four hits.
Jack Cooper came on for the final two innings, allowing a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to seal the victory.
First State Bank finalized its scoring in the bottom of the sixth with Gifford launching a triple to dead center to score McKenzie, who reached on a hit by pitch. Gifford came in to score on an RBI single from Cooper.
First State Bank got on the board first in the bottom of the second with Richmond cashing in Gifford, who drew a lead-off walk, with a double. Cortes followed with a pop fly in shallow right field, which allowed Cooper, who also walked, to score.
This is Fremont’s first win over the Sox this summer after falling 4-3 in extra innings to the Millard squad in the Elkhorn Wood Bat tournament.
“Every team that is here is a good baseball team and our opponent today definitely was that, so we are happy to get out of here with a win and get this thing started with a win,” Hayden said.
The win moves Fremont to 22-12 on the season.
First State Bank will face Lincoln North Star, who beat Millard West 13-2, at 7 p.m. Sunday in Lincoln.
On the other side of the bracket, Lincoln East beat Papillion La Vista 4-2 and Omaha Skutt beat North Platte 5-3. East and Skutt will square off at 4 p.m.