OMAHA — First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden has repeatedly said during the Legion baseball season that his team doesn’t panic. That was evident on Sunday night against Hastings Five Point Bank.
FSB tied it with a run in the bottom of the seventh and then scored the winning run in the eighth to down HFPB 3-2 in the winners’ bracket of the Class A American Division State Tournament at Jurgensen Park.
“It is a huge victory for us,” Hayden said. “We knew we were going to have to battle against them.”
Winning pitcher Dillon Dix agreed.
“This game was really big,” he said. “In a double-elimination tournament like this, you always want to stay out of the losers’ bracket for as long as you can. This helps us a lot.”
Down 2-1 in the seventh, FSB pinch-hitter Brody Sintek drew a walk to lead off the inning. Pinch-runner Conner Richmond replaced the Wayne State recruit. Donnie Mueller then beat out a bunt to put runners at first and second.
Josh Brooks’ only wild pitch of the game moved the runners up 90 feet. Dawson Glause followed with a sacrifice fly to score Richmond with Mueller moving to third. Brooks retired the next two hitters to get out of the inning.
Dix retired Hastings in order in the top of the eighth and played a prominent role in the bottom of the inning.
Hutchinson Community College recruit Austin Callahan belted a double to center. Dix laid down a bunt that Brooks fielded, but his throw to first to Leif Spady was a bit high. Dix and Spady collided as the ball got away. Callahan scampered home with the winning run.
“It was a pretty good pitch to bunt,” Dix said. “It was low and those are my favorite ones to bunt. I got it down in front of the plate and the pitcher threw it a little to the right. We had kind of a collision. The ball got by and Austin scored.”
Dix allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out two in throwing a complete game.
“I was really satisfied with my performance,” Dix said. “We got a couple of double plays and threw some guys out at the plate.”
Hastings went up 2-0 in the fourth on a RBI single by JT Cafferty and a sacrifice fly by Brooks. FSB cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning.
Callahan doubled and scored on Nick Herink’s single. Mitchell Glause singled and Brennan Callahan walked to load the bases, but Hastings starter CJ Remmenga got a fly out to end the inning.
Hastings had opportunities to build its lead, but a relay from Mitchell Glause to Jackson Gilfry to Herink threw out Gabe Conant trying to score on Ashton Valentine’s single in the fifth.
“That was an absolute perfect relay,” Dix said.
Five Points Bank loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but a botched squeeze play and a pop out by Jacob Shaw got Dix out of the inning.
“I was pitching and all of a sudden I saw the runner sprint down the line,” Dix said. “I figured I’d throw a high fastball because that is the toughest kind of pitch to bunt. The kid (Shaw) missed it and Nick made a hell of a play to dive and get (Brooks) out.”
Callahan, Dix and Nick Herink had two hits apiece to lead FSB.
“I’m just really proud of the way the guys battled back,” Hayden said.
On Saturday, Sintek threw five shutout innings as FSB downed Creighton Prep 10-0. Brady Bensen threw the final inning of the game that was shortened to six innings due to the 10-run rule.
“Brody was phenomenal all game,’’ Hayden said. “He was pretty amped up at the start but then he settled in.’’
FSB gave Sinek all the run support he would need in the first inning. Eli Herink walked, moved to third on Callahan’s single and scored on a Dix sacrifice fly.
In the second, Dawson Glause drew a two-out walk. He stole second before coming home on a Gilfry single.
FSB added six runs in the fifth. Callahan had a RBI single while a ball hit by Nick Herink to right was misplayed for an error bringing in two. Mitchell Glause added a run-scoring single and his brother Dawson hit a two-run single.
Sintek only threw 72 pitches. He scattered three hits, didn’t walk anybody and struck out five. Richard Evans took the loss.
FSB was scheduled to play Lincoln North Star at 7 Tuesday night in a game featuring the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament.