First State Bank seniors sent to elimination bracket

BELLEVUE - Millard South's offensive pressure Sunday night put the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors at the doorstep of seeing their season end.

The 52’s hung 17 runs on 12 hits to beat Post 20 by 13, 17-4.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to have that thing roll out and happen there, but they are a really good baseball team that came out and swung the baseball bat really well,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “We got beat.”

Millard South set the high-scoring tone in the opening frame, staking out a 3-0 lead.

First State Bank strung together its best inning in response in the top of the second.

Landon Mueller singled up the middle followed by Dom Escovedo working a seven-pitch walk.

Quinn Gossett launched a two-run triple to left field to plate both and get Post 20 within a run.

Two batters later, Jax Sorensen tied the game at three with a single up the middle.

“We did a good job of getting guys on and putting together consistent at-bats, but then we had trouble holding the tie,” Hayden said.

Millard South answered with six runs in the home half of the inning, two runs in the third and another six-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Post 20 got one run back in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Mueller, but it wasn’t enough to avoid getting run-ruled.

Brandt Phillips took the loss for First State Bank, allowing seven runs on three hits and five walks while also striking out a batter.

Jariel Ortiz worked two innings, giving up ten runs on nine hits and Ryan Winter logged a two pitch appearance, getting a line out and inducing a double play in the bottom of the fourth.

First State Bank will put their season on the line Monday night, facing Bellevue West, who lost 4-3 to Lincoln East in the opening round of the tournament, then stayed alive with a 5-4 win over Grand Island Home Federal Sunday. .

“We’ve just got to fight for tomorrow, that’s all there is,” Hayden said. “There’s nothing that we can do about this game that we just played, we’ve got to learn from it, get better from it.”

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.